How to Watch Spain vs Croatia Live Today: UEFA U19 Preview, Stats, Lineup

Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 live today will decide the first finalist at the 2026 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. The semifinal takes place on July 8, 2026, at Central Park in Denbigh, Wales, with kickoff scheduled for 15:30 UTC (16:30 BST / 17:30 CEST). Spain enters the match as the tournament favorite after winning every group game, while Croatia reached the last four following a dramatic finish to Group B.

The Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 match today pits the tournament’s strongest attack against one of its most determined defenses. Fans searching for Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 live stream details, lineup updates, team news, and kickoff times can expect one of the biggest matches of the UEFA U19 Championship as both sides fight for a place in the final.

Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 Live Today Lineup and Team News

Spain U19 has been the standout team since the tournament began. They topped Group A with a perfect nine points from three matches, scoring 14 goals and keeping three clean sheets. They topped Group A with a perfect nine points from three matches, scoring 14 goals and keeping three clean sheets. Spain completed the group stage with an impressive 4-0 victory over Germany, showing strength in both attack and defense.

Croatia U19 enters the Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 match after a much tougher route. The team opened with a 3-1 loss to Ukraine before earning a goalless draw against Italy. Croatia then produced a convincing 3-0 win over Serbia on the final matchday to finish second in Group B and reach only its second UEFA European Under-19 Championship semifinal.

Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 stats favor Spain ahead of the semifinal. Earlier this year, Spain defeated Croatia 3-0 during the UEFA elite-round qualifiers, extending its strong record in youth-level meetings between the two countries.

Spain has also produced the tournament’s best numbers so far, leading the competition with 14 goals while keeping three consecutive clean sheets. Croatia relies on a disciplined defensive shape and quick counterattacks, which have helped the team reach the knockout stage despite a difficult group.

Spain U19 enters the semifinal as the favorite, backed by a stronger recent record and a positive head-to-head history against Croatia U19. The Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 prediction also reflects that advantage, with bookmakers listing Spain at 1.45 to win in 90 minutes, the draw at 4.20, and Croatia at 6.50.

Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 Live Stream, Kickoff Time and TV Guide

Fans looking for the Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 live stream can watch the semifinal through UEFA’s Official Match Center and UEFA.tv in territories without local broadcast rights.

In Spain, the Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 live coverage will air on RTVE Play and Teledeporte. Croatian viewers can watch on RTL, while fans in Wales and the United Kingdom can follow the match on S4C’s online platforms and the BBC’s digital services.

Viewers in the United States and Canada can stream the game on Fox Sports digital platforms and FuboTV. ESPN and Disney+ will provide coverage across much of South America and the Caribbean. Optus Sport will broadcast the match in Australia, while SuperSport will show the semifinal across Sub-Saharan Africa, and beIN Sports will carry coverage in North Africa.

Fans attending the match can still buy limited tickets at Central Park in Denbigh or through the official Football Association of Wales ticketing portal. Spain U19 vs Croatia U19 live today will determine which nation moves one step closer to lifting the UEFA European Under-19 Championship trophy.