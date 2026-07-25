How to Watch Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Stats, Lineup

Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC live today brings Juventus back into pre-season action as the Italian club travels to Belgium for an international friendly. The match takes place on Saturday, July 25, at the historic Stade Maurice Dufrasne, also known as Stade de Sclessin, in Liège. It will be Juventus’ second pre-season fixture under new manager Luciano Spalletti after a 0-0 draw with FC Basel earlier this week.

Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC match today gives both clubs another opportunity to improve fitness before their domestic campaigns begin. Juventus is still searching for its first summer victory, while Standard de Liège enters the game with more pre-season matches already completed.

Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC Team News

The Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC lineup is expected to feature several changes as Luciano Spalletti continues to assess his squad during pre-season. The Juventus manager is likely to rotate experienced first-team players alongside highly rated Next Gen academy prospects.

Juventus heads into the match against Standard de Liège after opening its pre-season campaign with a goalless 0-0 draw against FC Basel. The team will aim to improve its attacking play after creating limited chances in Switzerland while maintaining the defensive organization shown in that match.

Standard de Liège also enters with important Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC team news as the Belgian club continues its preparations for the new league season. Playing at home, Standard de Liège hopes its greater match fitness can make the difference against a Juventus side still adapting to Spalletti’s tactical system.

Standard de Liège versus Juventus FC Stats, Prediction, Head-to-Head and Recent Form

The Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC stats show that meetings between the clubs have been rare. Their most recent meeting came during the 2022 winter World Cup break, when they played to a 1-1 draw in Turin. Danilo’s own goal gave Standard de Liège the lead before Arkadiusz Milik equalized from the penalty spot for Juventus.

The Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC head-to-head record contains very few meetings, making this another uncommon fixture between two historic European clubs.

Standard de Liège enters the match with two wins, one draw, and one loss from its last four pre-season games. Juventus has recorded one draw so far this summer following the scoreless result against Basel.

The Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC prediction discussion focuses on Juventus’ defensive structure under Spalletti against a Standard de Liège side that is further ahead in its pre-season preparations and will benefit from home support.

Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans looking for the Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC live stream can watch the match through Juventus’ official streaming platform on the club website and the Juventus App after creating a free account. The service is available to supporters across most regions worldwide.

Fans searching for the Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC TV channel in Italy can watch on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Calcio, with streaming also available through NOW TV and Sky Go. In Belgium, the match will air on RTL Sports, Sporza, and Standard de Liège’s club media platforms. Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch on beIN SPORTS XTRA. Fans in South America can follow the match through ESPN and Disney+, while viewers across North Africa and the Middle East can watch on beIN Sports. Supporters in Sub-Saharan Africa can tune in through SuperSport or use the free Juventus club stream.

The Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC kickoff time is 8:00 p.m. CEST. That is 7:00 p.m. BST, 2:00 p.m. EDT, 11:00 a.m. PDT, 11:30 p.m. IST, and 4:00 a.m. AEST on Sunday.

Standard de Liège vs Juventus FC live today gives Juventus another chance to build momentum under Luciano Spalletti before the competitive season begins, while Standard de Liège looks to use home advantage against one of Italy’s biggest clubs.