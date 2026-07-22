How to Watch Stevenage vs West Ham Live Today: Pre-Season Preview, Team News, Lineup

Stevenage vs West Ham live today sees West Ham United continue preparations for the 2026/27 season with a pre-season friendly at the Lamex Stadium on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. After drawing 1-1 with Southend United in their previous outing, Nuno Espírito Santo’s side is looking to improve match fitness ahead of the new EFL Championship campaign, which starts in less than three weeks.

Stevenage also enters the match after an impressive 2025/26 campaign in League One and will use this fixture as another important test. Fans searching for Stevenage vs West Ham live stream information, lineup updates, and kick-off times should note that there will be no live television or official video broadcast available anywhere in the world for tonight’s match.

Stevenage vs West Ham Live Today Lineup and Team News

The Stevenage vs West Ham lineup will focus on building fitness rather than results. Stevenage manager Alex Revell is expected to field a competitive squad after his team finished sixth in League One last season before losing in the promotion play-off semi-finals to Stockport County. Former West Ham academy graduate Dan Kemp could face his old club, while new signing Josh Magennis is also expected to feature.

West Ham begins a new era under Nuno Espírito Santo ahead of the EFL Championship season. The club opens the league campaign against Burnley on August 14 after facing Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup on August 8. Defender Dinos Mavropanos scored West Ham’s only goal of pre-season so far, while captain Jarrod Bowen is expected to play limited minutes. The squad is also adjusting after midfielder Mateus Fernandes left for Tottenham in an £85 million transfer.

Stevenage vs West Ham Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Stevenage vs West Ham stats show these clubs have rarely met because they have spent most of their history in different divisions of English football. The Stevenage vs West Ham head-to-head record includes no competitive meetings in the league, FA Cup, or League Cup.

Their last meeting came in a pre-season friendly at the Lamex Stadium in July 2014, when the teams played out a 2-2 draw.

The Stevenage vs West Ham prediction focuses on fitness and preparation rather than competition. Stevenage will look to measure themselves against a recently relegated Championship side, while West Ham continues to prepare for an immediate return to top-flight football.

Stevenage vs West Ham Live Stream and Kick-Off Time

Fans searching for the Stevenage vs West Ham live stream should know that the match will not be shown on live television or official video streaming services. Broadcasters including Sky Sports, ESPN, Optus Sport, and SuperSport are not carrying the pre-season fixture.

Supporters can follow Stevenage vs West Ham live today through live text commentary and club updates on the West Ham United official website. Real-time scores, lineups, and match statistics will also be available on live-score platforms.

The Stevenage vs West Ham match kicks off at 7:45 PM BST at the 7,318-capacity Lamex Stadium in Hertfordshire. West Ham has sold its full away allocation of 1,363 tickets, ensuring a lively atmosphere for another important pre-season test.