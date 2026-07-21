How to Watch VfL Bochum vs Swansea City Live Today: Preview, Team News, Lineup

VfL Bochum vs Swansea City live today takes place on July 21, 2026, as both clubs continue their preseason preparations in Austria. The friendly kicks off at 18:00 CEST (17:00 BST) at Sportplatz Mittersill and gives both managers another chance to assess their squads before the new domestic season begins.

The VfL Bochum vs Swansea City match today comes after both teams opened their summer schedules with different results. Swansea City looks to improve after drawing with Holstein Kiel, while VfL Bochum enters with unbeaten preseason form.

VfL Bochum vs Swansea City Live Today Lineup and Team News

The VfL Bochum vs Swansea City lineup is expected to feature several rotations as both managers manage player fitness during preseason.

Swansea City manager Vítor Matos watched his side draw 2-2 with Holstein Kiel in its previous friendly. Ronald and Adam Idah scored for Swansea, but the team conceded twice after making changes. Last season’s Championship Golden Boot winner, Žan Vipotnik, missed that match but remains with the squad in Austria. Midfielder Gonçalo Franco is still unavailable after ankle surgery.

VfL Bochum head coach Uwe Rösler has enjoyed a positive preseason. His side has already beaten Rot-Weiß Oberhausen 3-2 and earned a draw against Ajax. The coach is expected to continue giving playing time to new arrivals Christian Rasmussen and Samuel Bamba as the club prepares for the new season.

VfL Bochum vs Swansea City Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The VfL Bochum vs Swansea City stats reveal that the clubs are set to meet for the first time in their history, with no previous competitive or friendly encounters.

Swansea has played one preseason match so far, recording one draw while scoring two goals and conceding two. Bochum has played three friendlies, winning two and drawing one to remain unbeaten during the summer.

The VfL Bochum vs Swansea City head-to-head record begins with this fixture, making it a fresh matchup for both clubs. The VfL Bochum vs Swansea City prediction focuses on preparation rather than results, with both managers expected to rotate players throughout the match to build match fitness and evaluate tactical options.

VfL Bochum vs Swansea City Live Stream and Global TV Guide

Fans looking for the VfL Bochum vs Swansea City live stream should note that no major international television broadcaster has secured rights for this preseason friendly.

Supporters in the United Kingdom can watch through the official streaming service on Swansea City AFC. German fans should check the official channels of VfL Bochum 1848 for streaming updates. Live text coverage is also available through football tracking services.

In the United States and Canada, no major television network is showing the match. Fans can access club streaming services where available. Across Asia, Oceania, Africa, and South America, supporters can follow VfL Bochum vs Swansea City live through live-score platforms such as Sofascore and 365Scores.

The VfL Bochum vs Swansea City match kicks off at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST, 12:00 PM EDT, 9:00 AM PDT, 1:00 AM JST on July 22, and 2:00 AM AEST.