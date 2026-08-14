How to Watch Wolves vs Blackburn Live Today: Championship Preview, Lineup and Kickoff Time

Wolves vs Blackburn live today opens the 2026/27 Sky Bet Championship season at Molineux Stadium on Friday, August 14, 2026. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM BST as Wolverhampton Wanderers begin life under new manager Cesar Peixoto following relegation from the Premier League. Blackburn Rovers also enter the campaign looking for a better season after finishing 20th last term.

Both sides have already gained competitive minutes after winning their Carabao Cup first-round matches. Today’s Wolves vs Blackburn match gives supporters an early look at new signings, squad changes, and both managers’ plans.

Wolves vs Blackburn Lineup and Team News

The Wolves vs Blackburn lineup will be closely watched as both managers make their final selections for the Championship opener. Cesar Peixoto has injury concerns, with Sam Johnstone, Rafiki Said and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde unavailable.

Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez could make their league debuts for the home side. Jimenez may begin on the bench as he continues to build his match fitness.

Blackburn Rovers manager John Eustace will work with a smaller squad after an active summer transfer window. Todd Cantwell and veteran Adam Forshaw are expected to provide experience in midfield during the Wolves vs Blackburn match.

Both teams arrive with confidence after winning in the Carabao Cup last week. Wolves defeated Port Vale 3-0 at home, while Blackburn Rovers earned a 2-1 victory away at Burton Albion.

Wolves vs Blackburn Stats, Prediction and Head-to-Head

The Wolves vs Blackburn stats show a strong recent record for the home team. Wolverhampton Wanderers have avoided defeat in the last nine meetings between the clubs across all competitions.

The most recent Wolves vs Blackburn head-to-head meeting came in February 2025. Wolverhampton Wanderers won 2-0 at Ewood Park in the FA Cup fourth round.

Recent meetings have also produced few goals. Five of the last six encounters finished with fewer than 2.5 goals, highlighting a pattern of tight games between the sides.

The Wolves vs Blackburn prediction favors the hosts before kickoff. Pre-match projections give Wolverhampton Wanderers a 62.2% chance of winning, compared with 22.6% for a draw and 15.2% for an away victory.

How to Watch Wolves vs Blackburn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Kickoff Time

Fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland can watch the Wolves vs Blackburn live stream on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Coverage begins at 7:00 PM BST, one hour before kickoff, with streaming available through the Sky Go app.

Viewers in the United States and Canada can stream the match on Paramount+ from 3:00 PM ET or 12:00 PM PT. Australian viewers can watch through beIN SPORTS at 5:00 AM AEST on Saturday, August 15. Fans in India and South Asia can stream the game on FanCode from 12:30 AM IST.

The Wolves vs Blackburn kickoff time is 8:00 PM BST at Molineux Stadium. The Wolves vs Blackburn live coverage will also include worldwide audio commentary through Wolves TV and the official Wolves App.

Tickets for the home sections are sold out, while the visiting allocation of around 3,000 seats has also been distributed. Wolves vs Blackburn live today therefore begins with a full Molineux ready for the first Championship night of the new season.