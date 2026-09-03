Hugh Jackman Is Ready to Bet on Norwich City After Saying No in 2010

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman could be the latest celebrity to get involved in English soccer after revealing he is in talks to buy a stake in Norwich City.

The 57-year-old Australian actor confirmed the discussions in an interview with talkSPORT, saying he is “very, very interested” in investing in the Championship club and that negotiations are already taking place. It would not be Jackman’s first connection to Norwich. His mother was born in the city, and the Wolverine star has supported the Canaries since he was a child.

Hugh Jackman Wants a Piece of Norwich City

Jackman was asked about joining the growing list of Hollywood names involved in English soccer and made it clear that Norwich is the club he wants.

“Good on Ryan, you do your thing. I’m all about the Canaries,” Jackman said, referring to his friend Ryan Reynolds and his ownership of Wrexham alongside Rob McElhenney.

The timing is particularly interesting because Norwich and Wrexham are currently competing in the same league. Reynolds and McElhenney have transformed Wrexham from a National League club into a Championship side, making the Welsh club one of the most recognizable teams in English soccer. Jackman clearly sees what his friend has accomplished, but this isn’t simply a case of choosing a club because Reynolds made celebrity ownership fashionable. Jackman has a longstanding connection with Norwich and has spoken publicly about his support for the club for years.

Norwich Already Has American Ownership

The size of his potential investment has not been disclosed, and there is no indication that Jackman is attempting to purchase Norwich outright. That distinction matters because Norwich already has a controlling owner.

American businessman Mark Attanasio’s Norfolk FB Holdings increased its stake to 85.2% in March 2025, with longtime Norwich supporters Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones retaining 10%. The remainder is held by other shareholders.

A Jackman investment would therefore make him a minority shareholder rather than the person running the club. For Norwich supporters, however, the arrival of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars could still have a significant impact. Reynolds’ involvement at Wrexham has demonstrated how a celebrity owner can dramatically increase international attention, commercial opportunities and interest in a club beyond its traditional fan base.

Jackman Already Had His Chance in 2010

This isn’t the first time Jackman has been given the opportunity to get involved with Norwich. Back in 2010, the actor was approached about becoming a minority investor in the club, but ultimately decided against it.

Jackman later explained that he wasn’t ready to take on that kind of financial commitment at the time. He was already juggling a demanding acting career, while his connection to Norwich was still more personal than business-related. The opportunity came and went, but his affection for the club never waned.

Now, sixteen years later, the circumstances are very different. Jackman has built an enormous global profile and fortune, while the rise of celebrity ownership in English soccer has also changed the way stars can become involved with clubs. His friendship with Ryan Reynolds will likely have an impact on his decision. Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney turned their investment in Wrexham into a global sports and entertainment story, taking the club from the National League to the Championship and dramatically increasing its international profile.

More Than a Business Decision

Jackman’s interest in Norwich isn’t simply an attempt to copy the Wrexham formula. His family connection to the city and his long-standing support for the Canaries predate Reynolds’ involvement with Wrexham by many years.

Now, after passing on the opportunity in 2010, Jackman appears ready to take a very different view of becoming part of the club he has supported since childhood.

The more immediate concern for the Canaries is what happens on the field. Norwich have made a difficult start to the Championship season and were sitting 20th after losing three of their first four games, according to reports. Jackman, though, remains optimistic. He believes this could be the year Norwich and Wrexham both reach the Premier League.

If the investment goes through, the Championship could have a new Hollywood storyline — and this one would feature Wolverine on one side and Deadpool on the other.