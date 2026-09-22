Dubai Billionaire’s Secret Weapon for Manchester United: A New Old Trafford

While most eyes stay fixed on Premier League table battles and Michael Carrick’s mounting pressure at Manchester United, a quieter but potentially seismic ownership story is circulating around the club. Dubai real-estate tycoon Hussain Sajwani, founder of DAMAC Properties and a man with an estimated $15.3 billion fortune, has been linked to interest in United as some Glazer family members again consider selling part or all of their remaining stake.

Hussain Sajwani Manchester United Interest: What We Know

Reports this month name Sajwani among the Middle Eastern figures being discussed as the Glazers reassess their position more than two decades after their controversial leveraged takeover. According to United’s own investor filings, the Glazers currently hold 67.9% of voting rights through Class B shares, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS holds 28.9% and runs football operations. No formal bid from Sajwani or DAMAC has been confirmed publicly, and the links remain speculative, amplified by social media claims of a full buyout and heavy transfer funding that go well beyond what’s actually been reported.

Still, the timing is notable. Multiple outlets have detailed internal Glazer family discussions about possible stake sales, with individual family members reportedly more interested in exiting than others, creating an opening that didn’t exist in the same way during the 2023-24 process that ended with Ratcliffe’s minority deal. The speculation also arrives at a rocky moment on the pitch: United were held to a 1-1 draw at Fulham this past weekend, rescued only by a late Cunha equalizer, the latest in what has been a difficult start under Carrick.

The Real-Estate Angle That Changes Everything

Sajwani isn’t a typical football investor. His entire career, dating back to DAMAC’s founding in 1982, has been built on large-scale luxury property development in Dubai and beyond, alongside side ventures that include acquiring Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli and jeweler de Grisogono. Manchester United’s most stubborn long-term problem isn’t simply the squad, it’s Old Trafford itself and the surrounding regeneration. A buyer whose core expertise is master-planned, mixed-use projects could frame any involvement around delivering a modern stadium and commercial district rather than pure sporting ownership. That synergy is the under-covered angle that makes this rumor more interesting than a generic “billionaire linked with club” story.

His network adds another layer. Sajwani has long-standing business ties to Donald Trump, including standing alongside him in January 2025 to announce a $20 billion U.S. data-center investment program. Those American commercial and political connections could open sponsorship, media, and technology doors that pure European or state-backed Gulf owners don’t automatically possess.

Private Capital Versus the Usual Gulf Model

Unlike Sheikh Jassim’s earlier full-buyout attempt or the Saudi Public Investment Fund model at Newcastle, Sajwani would represent private Emirati capital. That distinction matters for Premier League scrutiny, fan perception, and regulatory optics. A private developer focused on tangible infrastructure may face fewer questions than a sovereign fund, though any serious deal would still need to navigate the complex process and governance provisions created by the INEOS transaction, which a source close to that group declined to comment on when asked whether they’d pursue full ownership if a controlling stake became available.

Financial realism also intervenes. Even a $15 billion-plus fortune doesn’t stretch easily to a clean multibillion-pound full takeover of the remaining Glazer holding plus public shares without partners or leverage. A large minority stake or a stadium-led joint structure looks more plausible than the “complete total buyout” narrative currently circulating online.

Manchester United’s ownership saga has already delivered years of drama. Whether Sajwani becomes the next chapter remains unconfirmed. But if the Glazers truly reopen the door, a Dubai property king with stadium-building credentials and U.S. commercial reach would bring a different kind of offer to the table, one that could finally move the Old Trafford question from endless discussion into something closer to a real plan.