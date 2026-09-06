It’s Official: Infantino Confirms Re-Election Bid as UEFA Prepares a Challenge

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will stand for a fourth term at the FIFA presidential election set for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, the world governing body confirmed Sunday. The announcement comes amid deep tension with UEFA, which has led fierce criticism of Infantino’s leadership following his now-scrapped plan to sell private investment stakes in FIFA’s commercial rights through a proposed subsidiary called the FIFA Forward Enterprise. For both the embattled Swiss-Italian official and European football’s governing body, the coming months represent a defining test of power in the sport’s global politics.

Why Infantino’s Bid Sets Up a High-Stakes Showdown

Infantino has led FIFA since 2016 and was widely expected to run unopposed until the investment scheme triggered a genuine backlash. UEFA, along with Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation, went as far as considering a formal no-confidence vote and threatened a boycott of FIFA events, including the World Cup, while accusing Infantino of “deception.” FIFA hit back this week, labeling the opposition’s actions a smear campaign. A candidate needs the support of at least 106 of FIFA’s 211 member associations to win the presidency outright. A no-confidence vote, by contrast, would have required 159 votes — a threshold widely seen as unrealistic — and UEFA has since dropped that plan in favor of finding a single, viable challenger to run against Infantino directly.

The Search for a Unified Challenger

No one has formally declared to run against Infantino yet, with nominations due by November 18. CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is viewed as the most serious potential challenger. UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin has ruled himself out despite being widely seen as the natural candidate, telling “The Rest Is Politics” podcast that his credibility is “much, much higher if I’m not interested in the position” and that he’d rather keep enjoying his current role. Still, Čeferin didn’t pull punches on Infantino himself, insisting the FIFA president must either resign or prepare for a genuine fight at the March congress. For UEFA, simply fielding a name isn’t enough — the confederation needs to build a coalition big enough to actually win a majority.

How the Confederations Are Likely to Split

Voting power is spread across six confederations, and loyalties are far from uniform. UEFA’s 55 members form the core of the opposition, joined by Concacaf’s 35 associations, who’ve also expressed a loss of confidence in Infantino’s leadership. The Asian Football Confederation’s 46 members criticized the investment plan too, but remain internally divided, with some influential nations still backing Infantino. By contrast, the Confederation of African Football’s 54 members have offered strong, often near-unanimous support, while CONMEBOL’s 10 South American associations have largely stayed supportive or neutral. Oceania’s smaller bloc tends to follow the broader trends set by the larger confederations. Infantino’s traditional strength in Africa and parts of South America and Asia gives him a real base to work from, but any meaningful erosion there could prove decisive.

What’s at Stake for Both Sides

A successful re-election, which under FIFA’s term-limit rules would extend the 56-year-old’s tenure all the way to 2031, would cement Infantino’s control and let him push forward his broader vision despite the recent damage. A defeat, or even a genuinely close contest, would mark an almost unprecedented rebuke for a sitting FIFA president and validate UEFA’s aggressive stance over the past several months. For UEFA, failing to unseat him after such a public confrontation would weaken its influence going forward and raise real questions about its ability to force change at world football’s most powerful institution. This is no longer just about one failed commercial scheme — it’s about the future direction and accountability of the sport’s global governance.