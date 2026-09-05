How to Watch Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United Live Today: Time, TV Channels, Streaming

Inter Miami hosts Atlanta United this Saturday, Sept. 5, at the new stadium on Matchday 23 of the Major League Soccer season.

Lionel Messi’s team enters the match sitting second in the Eastern Conference with 42 points after 22 games. For its part, Atlanta United sits 13th with just 21 points after 22 matches.

Therefore, Gerardo Martino’s team will look to pick up points to climb the standings and keep its playoff hopes alive, while Miami will look to continue the momentum from its previous match, when it defeated Montreal 7-1.

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: Start Time

The match between Inter Miami and Atlanta United is scheduled for Sept. 5 at 4:30 p.m. in the United States (Pacific Time). That is 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 5, 2026

Sept. 5, 2026 Venue: Nu Stadium, Miami, FL

Nu Stadium, Miami, FL Kickoff Time: 4:30 p.m. PT, 7:30 p.m. ET.

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United will have worldwide coverage, as is customary for all MLS matches through its agreement with Apple TV.

Major League Soccer broadcasts are part of the Apple TV service package. The only places with an alternative option are Belize, where the match can also be watched through NextGen, and the United States, where, in addition to being available on Apple TV, it can also be listened to through SiriusXM FC.