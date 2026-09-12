Inter Miami vs Nashville SC: Team News, Lineups and How to Watch

Inter Miami welcome Eastern Conference leaders Nashville SC to Nu Stadium on Saturday in a crucial MLS regular-season matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game available worldwide on Apple TV through MLS Season Pass. Nashville enter the contest first in the East with 53 points, while Miami sit second on 44, making this a significant meeting in the race for the Supporters’ Shield and playoff positioning.

This is a meeting packed with attacking quality, from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez for the Herons to Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar for Nashville. Miami will be looking to close the gap at the top of the conference, while Nashville hope to build on their strong season despite a midweek defeat to Toronto FC. The visitors also won the previous meeting 4-1 in August , adding another layer of intrigue to Saturday’s rematch.

Inter Miami Team News

Inter Miami enter the match after a 1-1 draw away to Chicago Fire on Wednesday. Casemiro scored for the third consecutive match, while Messi remains the team’s central attacking threat after registering 18 league goals and 13 assists this season. The Herons will also rely on Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia and Germán Berterame to provide support around him.

With Miami facing the conference leaders, head coach Javier Mascherano is expected to lean heavily on his established attacking core rather than make wholesale changes. Early indications are that Mascherano will have little injury problems limiting him in picking a lineup.

Inter Miami Potential Lineup

Formation: 4-3-3

Dayne St. Clair; Ian Fray, Maximiliano Falcón, Fabián Luján, Jordi Alba; Yannick Bright, Rodrigo De Paul, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Germán Berterame.

Nashville SC Team News

Nashville remain atop the Eastern Conference despite losing 2-1 away to Toronto FC in midweek. Sam Surridge has led the team’s scoring with 13 goals, while captain Hany Mukhtar has added 10 goals and seven assists. Their partnership will be central to Nashville’s hopes of exploiting any space left by Miami’s aggressive attacking setup.

Nashville’s stamina and control during a demanding three-game road stretch is being tested. The club has not reported a major new absence ahead of the match, meaning B.J. Callaghan should have most of his preferred options available as Nashville attempt to protect their nine-point advantage over Miami.

Nashville SC Potential Lineup

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Brian Schwake; Andy Najar, Maxwell Woledzi, Jeisson Palacios, Daniel Lovitz; Patrick Yazbek, Edgardo Tagseth; Cristian Espinoza, Hany Mukhtar, Elias Saad; Sam Surridge.

How and Where to Watch

Match: Inter Miami vs Nashville SC

Competition: MLS regular season, Matchday 26

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Nu Stadium, Miami

TV and streaming: Apple TV via MLS Season Pass

With Messi and Suárez leading Miami’s attack against Nashville’s disciplined structure and in-form forward line, this could be one of the most important regular-season games of the MLS weekend. A Miami victory would reduce Nashville’s lead, while another Nashville result would strengthen its position at the top of the Eastern Conference.