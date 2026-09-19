Inter Milan Do It Again: Two-Goal Comeback Salvages Wild Draw At Roma

Inter Milan have done it again. For the third Serie A match in a row, Cristian Chivu’s side fell two goals behind and refused to lose, fighting back from 2-0 down Saturday to draw 2-2 with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. This time Lautaro Martínez supplied both goals, turning what looked like a night of disappointment into another extraordinary display of resilience.

The pattern is becoming almost absurd. Inter trailed Napoli 2-0 before winning 3-2, fell behind Udinese 2-0 inside the opening 16 minutes before storming back to win 5-3, and then watched Manu Koné score twice in the first half as Roma threatened to end their perfect start. Instead, Lautaro struck shortly after halftime and again in the 79th minute to drag Inter level.

Inter’s Comeback Habit Is Becoming a Story of Its Own

Roma struck first after just six minutes when Koné finished from close range, then doubled the lead before halftime. Inter looked vulnerable for long stretches, but the response came almost immediately after the restart when Marcus Thuram helped create the opening for Lautaro, who calmly reduced the deficit.

Suddenly the momentum flipped. Inter pushed higher, Roma were forced deeper and the visitors kept asking questions around Mile Svilar’s goal. Lautaro eventually found the equalizer in the 79th minute after a goalmouth scramble, reacting quickest to turn the ball home and complete another remarkable comeback.

That makes 8 second-half goals in the last 3 Serie A matches. The numbers are even more striking because the comebacks have come in three completely different ways: a late winner against Napoli, an attacking avalanche against Udinese and a second-half rescue mission in Rome.

Character Is Carrying Inter Through Chaos

There is a danger in romanticizing this kind of football. Coming from behind is exciting, but repeatedly handing opponents a two-goal advantage is not a sustainable formula for a team with championship ambitions. Inter have already conceded eight goals through their first five league matches, a sharp contrast with Roma’s previously miserly defense, and Chivu will surely want to address that vulnerability once the drama wears off.

But there is something undeniably impressive about the refusal to fold. Inter’s comeback against Napoli required a stoppage-time winner from Lautaro; against Udinese, five different scorers helped turn a 2-0 hole into a 5-3 victory; against Roma, the captain again became the difference-maker. The results suggest a team that remains dangerous long after an opponent thinks the match is under control.

The draw means both teams move to 13 points after five matches, although Roma remain ahead on goal difference. For Roma, it is the end of their perfect start, but Gian Piero Gasperini’s side remain unbeaten. For Inter, the point keeps the defending champions unbeaten as well — and preserves the strangest statistic in Serie A’s opening weeks.

When Inter Fall Behind, Don’t Count Them Out

Three matches, three times two goals down, and still no defeat. That is no longer a one-off comeback or a curious early-season footnote. It has become the defining characteristic of Chivu’s Inter.

Eventually, opponents will want to avoid giving them the chance altogether. Until then, falling behind against Inter may not be the advantage it appears to be. In fact, after what has happened against Napoli, Udinese and now Roma, a two-goal lead might simply mean the real Inter is about to show up.