Inter Milan Announces Major News Weeks Before Serie A Season Starts: Exclusive

Inter Milan is capturing headlines just weeks before the club begins its Serie A season. Heavy Sports received an up-close look at Inter Milan’s big announcement at Fanatics Fest.

Inter revealed the club’s new away kit by Nike in New York City, a look which was heavily inspired by baseball. The new white away jersey features blue pinstripes along with Inter’s iconic crest.

Inter Milan legend Christian Vieri unveiled the new jersey in New York City. Vieri believes fans will be able to rock the new kit at a nice dinner as well as pitchside.



“The new away kit is fantastic,” Vieri told Heavy Sports. “What I really like is that it’s the kind of shirt I would wear not only on the pitch, but even out for dinner. It has a stylish, modern look that makes it perfect both for football and everyday wear.”

“Compared to the kits from my playing days, today’s shirts are on a completely different level. They’re so much lighter that you almost don’t feel them on your body. Back when I was playing, if it started raining, the shirts would become incredibly heavy. The technology and materials have improved enormously, and you can really notice the difference.”

Here’s what you need to know about Inter Milan’s new look.

Nike on New Inter Milan Jersey: ‘We Love the Idea That Baseball Fans Can See a Little Bit of Themselves’

During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports, Nike’s Senior Director of Apparel and Product Design Stuart McArthur outlined the inspiration for Inter’s newest kit. Nike leaned on Inter Milan’s history with a slight baseball influence for the team’s away jersey.



“When you think about the history of how their inception, they have an outreach (and) an open-minded international approach,” McArthur explained to Heavy Sports. “So, with this jersey, what you see is pure Inter identity mixing with a forward-looking cross-sport, just a regional cross-sport and seeing something where there was synergy.

“And we love the idea that baseball fans can see a little bit of themselves in this jersey, but fundamentally it’s an Inter jersey.”

Inter Milan kicks off the new season against Monza on August 22, as the squad looks to defend their championship.

Nike Teases 2027 World Cup & 2028 Olympics Drops

With the World Cup officially in the books, the attention of the soccer calendar shifts back to the club level. Nike wants to build on the World Cup momentum but is also eyeing upcoming global events like the 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

“I think our momentum’s high,” McArhur remarked. “I think Team USA is going to be incredible. And the Women’s (World Cup) that’s going to happen in 2027, you’re going to see some incredible kits come out there.

“And then again in 2028, you’ve got to think, we’re already thinking about ’28 and beyond. So, you’ve got Olympics coming up. You’re going to have soccer at the Olympics, really important for the women’s game again,” McArthur continued.

“And yeah, our momentum is just going to keep rolling.”