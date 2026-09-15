How To Watch Ipswich vs Arsenal (League Cup): Team News, Confirmed Lineups & TV/Streaming

The Big Question: Can Ipswich’s Home Energy Trouble a Rotated Arsenal Side?

Ipswich Town host Arsenal on Tuesday in the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) third round at Portman Road. Kickoff is 20:00 BST (3:00 p.m. ET). Arsenal arrive with a strong start across all competitions and will look to keep that momentum going, while Ipswich seek a genuine cup upset after beating Leicester City 3-1 in the previous round and picking up a dramatic late win over Crystal Palace this past weekend.

This is a classic League Cup test of squad depth for the reigning Premier League champions against a newly promoted side eager to make a statement at home. Arsenal haven’t lifted this trophy since 1993 and reached last season’s final before losing to Manchester City at Wembley, so there’s a real edge to their pursuit this time around.

Ipswich Town Team News

O’Neil has surprisingly few fitness concerns. Jack Taylor (knee) and Azor Matusiwa (thigh) remain the club’s only real absentees, and neither has actually featured for Ipswich at any point this season. Striker Emersonn came off with quad tightness in Saturday’s win over Palace, though O’Neil suggested he likely would have been rested for this one regardless. With no fresh issues elsewhere, O’Neil has a fully available squad to choose from — he’s even admitted that leaving out players like Darnell Furlong and Anis Mehmeti from recent matchday squads has been one of the harder parts of the job.

Zian Flemming, eligible for Ipswich despite having represented Burnley in this competition’s earlier rounds, is set to lead the line. One subplot worth watching: Chuba Akpom, a product of Arsenal’s own academy, could face his former club for the first time in his career.

Arsenal Team News

Mikel Arteta faces some defensive absences of his own. Ben White is a serious doubt after picking up a groin issue against Sunderland, William Saliba remains out long-term with a back problem, and Cristhian Mosquera is managing a muscle concern. Jurrien Timber has returned to fitness and is expected to feature. Significant rotation is anticipated given the run of games Arsenal are managing across competitions, following recent wins over Napoli and Sunderland.

Confirmed Lineups

Confirmed starting XIs (to be updated when announced):

How and Where to Watch

Country TV / Streaming USA Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, FuboTV UK Sky Sports+ Australia beIN Sports 3

Arsenal’s superior squad depth should see them through, but Ipswich’s recent resilience and home advantage offer real potential for a competitive evening at Portman Road. Expect the Gunners to rotate significantly yet still control most of the proceedings as they chase a deeper cup run than last season’s heartbreak at Wembley.