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Ipswich Town 2-4 Arsenal: Player Ratings as 16-Year-Old Max Dowman Steals the Spotlight

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IPSWICH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Max Dowman of Arsenal scores his team’s third goal during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal at Portman Road on September 15, 2026 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Ipswich Town hosted Arsenal at Portman Road this Tuesday, Sept. 15, for the third round of the EFL Cup. Here are the player ratings for both sides.

Gary O’Neill’s team qualified for this round of the Cup after defeating Leicester City 3-1 on Aug. 25. That night, Sindre Walle Egeli scored in the 62nd minute, and Marcelino Núñez scored a brace in the 71st and 90th minutes.

In their most recent match, Ipswich Town defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 on Sept. 12 in the Premier League. That night, Emersonn, Leif Davis and Zian Flemming scored.

Arsenal, meanwhile, came off a 2-0 victory over Sunderland on Sept. 12, with goals from Bruno Guimarães and Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners currently lead the Premier League with 12 points after four matches and a perfect record of four wins. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, sit in 10th place with six points after four matches, with two wins and two defeats.

Mikel Arteta’s side won 4-1. Dowman scored twice (7′, 47′), while Madueke (16′) and Merino (58′) completed the victory. Mehmeti (62′) and Chuba Akpom (90′) scored for Ipswich.

Ipswich Town vs. Arsenal: Player Ratings

The spotlight and the MVP clearly go to Max Dowman. The young 16-year-old attacking midfielder not only scored two goals, but also attempted the most shots in the match, with three. He also created a dangerous opportunity and blocked a shot.

In addition to the young player, other experienced players such as Mikel Merino, Bruno Guimarães, Noni Madueke and Martín Zubimendi delivered fairly acceptable performances that lived up to expectations. For Ipswich Town, Anis Mehmeti, Marcelino Núñez and Zian Flemming were the best players on the team, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Team

Player

Rating

Ipswich Town

Christian Walton

5

Ipswich Town

Darnell Furlong

5

Ipswich Town

Cédric Kipré

6

Ipswich Town

Jacob Greaves

5

Ipswich Town

Abdoul Ouattara

5

Ipswich Town

Florentino

6

Ipswich Town

Anis Mehmeti

7

Ipswich Town

Kasey McAteer

6

Ipswich Town

Marcelino Núñez

7

Ipswich Town

Jaden Philogene-Bidace

5

Ipswich Town

Zian Flemming

7

Arsenal

Kepa Arrizabalaga

7

Arsenal

Martín Zubimendi

8

Arsenal

Marli Salmon

7

Arsenal

Gabriel

7

Arsenal

Myles Lewis-Skelly

6

Arsenal

Bruno Guimarães

7

Arsenal

Mikel Merino

8

Arsenal

Noni Madueke

8

Arsenal

Max Dowman (MVP)

9

Arsenal

Eberechi Eze

8

Arsenal

Viktor Gyökeres

6

What’s Next for Ipswich Town & Arsenal?

Following this third-round Carabao Cup game, Ipswich Town will travel to Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool to face Everton in the fifth matchweek of the Premier League on Sept. 19.

The Gunners, meanwhile, will also play away at the American Express Stadium to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the fifth matchweek of the Premier League on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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Ipswich Town 2-4 Arsenal: Player Ratings as 16-Year-Old Max Dowman Steals the Spotlight

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