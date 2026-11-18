Christian Pulisic is back in the United States men’s national team’s starting lineup for Tuesday night’s CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti.

The AC Milan star was named among the starters for the November 17 match at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Pulisic’s inclusion comes three days after he scored twice in a 6-0 victory over Haiti in the first leg. The United States enters Tuesday’s return fixture with a commanding advantage and a place in the semifinals within reach.

Christian Pulisic Starts as USMNT Keeps Same Lineup vs. Haiti

According to U.S. Soccer’s official lineup announcement, head coach Mauricio Pochettino made no changes to the starting 11 that defeated Haiti on November 14.

Pulisic starts alongside Malik Tillman and Weston McKennie in the attacking midfield, with 18-year-old Julian Hall leading the line.

Tyler Adams captains the side, while Diego Kochen starts in goal. Folarin Balogun and Cavan Sullivan are among the substitutes.

The decision keeps Pulisic on the field despite the United States holding a six-goal aggregate advantage.

The match also marks Pulisic’s 92nd appearance for the national team and his 17th in CONCACAF Nations League competition.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. ET, the official U.S. Soccer match feed showed the game underway with the score tied 0-0.

Pulisic has no goals or assists as of the 14-minute mark.

Pulisic Enters Haiti Match After Historic Two-Goal Performance

Pulisic enters Tuesday’s matchup following one of his finest performances for the national team this year.

In Saturday’s 6-0 victory, the 28-year-old scored twice in just 101 seconds.

His first goal came from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute after he drew a foul inside the box. He struck again moments later, firing a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

The goals were his 34th and 35th for the United States, moving him into sole possession of fourth place on the program’s all-time scoring list, according to U.S. Soccer’s match recap.

Pulisic also reached eight career Nations League goals.

His return has come at an unusual point for the national team.

Tuesday marks Pochettino’s final match in charge before leaving to become Manchester United’s manager.

Despite that looming departure, Pochettino has kept his strongest available players together for one final game.

The United States needs only to protect its aggregate lead to reach the Nations League Finals, scheduled for March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in California.

Pulisic’s presence gives the Americans their leading active international scorer as they seek another title.