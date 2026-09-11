Fenerbahce Chaos: Manager Quits After Roma Draw, President Says No

Fenerbahce’s return to the Champions League could hardly have ended more dramatically. Minutes after a 1-1 draw with Roma, manager Ismail Kartal stunned reporters by announcing his resignation in the post-match press conference — only for club president Aziz Yıldırım to immediately declare that he was staying in the job.

Kartal’s extraordinary announcement came after Fenerbahce held Roma in their first Champions League league-phase appearance in 18 years. The 65-year-old coach said he was stepping down to “pave the way” for the club and insisted he had made the decision with his coaching staff. His own players were apparently unaware of the decision, with goalscorer Archie Brown learning about Kartal’s resignation while speaking to reporters after the match.

Ismail Kartal Stuns Fenerbahce With Resignation

Kartal is a Fenerbahce legend who spent a decade as a player at the club and has now had four separate spells as its manager. He returned for his latest stint in June and guided the Turkish giants through three qualifying rounds to reach the Champions League league phase, ending an 18-year wait for another appearance among Europe’s elite. Fenerbahce had also finished second in the Turkish top flight in each of the previous five seasons, adding to the pressure surrounding the club.

After Thursday’s draw, however, Kartal walked into the press conference and delivered a stunning announcement. “As of this evening, I resign from my position,” Kartal said, explaining that he had made the decision with his staff for the good of Fenerbahce, its players and future coaches. He also indicated that he was leaving with no intention of returning, making the announcement sound like a definitive end to his long relationship with the club.

The timing made the revelation even more remarkable. Roma took the lead through Bryan Cristante, but Brown equalized in the 48th minute to earn Fenerbahce a point on their return to Europe’s top competition. The result itself was respectable, but the managerial bombshell that followed quickly became the main story of the night.

Fenerbahce President Refuses to Accept Kartal Exit

Then the situation took another extraordinary turn. Shortly after Kartal announced his resignation, Yıldırım told reporters that the manager remained in charge and that the club had not been aware beforehand that he intended to quit.

The president also revealed that Kartal had been struck in the head by a bottle thrown from the stands during the match and suggested that the incident, along with the pressure surrounding the team, had contributed to his emotional state. Yıldırım was emphatic about Kartal’s future. “Until I leave, Ismail Kartal is the head coach of Fenerbahce,” he said, adding that he had spoken directly with the manager and told him to continue. He described Fenerbahce as a family and made clear that, at least publicly, he had no intention of allowing the dramatic announcement to end Kartal’s fourth spell at the club.

That leaves Fenerbahce in one of the strangest situations imaginable. Its manager has announced his resignation publicly, said he made the decision for the good of the club and suggested he would never return. The president, meanwhile, says he is still the manager.

For a club that had waited 18 years to return to the Champions League, the 1-1 draw with Roma should have been the night’s headline. Instead, the result has been almost completely overshadowed by a bizarre managerial standoff that could have major consequences for Fenerbahce in the days ahead.