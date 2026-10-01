Ivan Toney Pleads Not Guilty: England Star Faces Crown Court Trial

Ivan Toney became the latest name in Premier League circles to face a criminal court today, pleading not guilty to an assault charge tied to an alleged nightclub altercation in London last December. The 30-year-old, who earned 10 England caps and scored 72 goals across four seasons at Brentford before moving to Saudi Arabia, now heads toward a full Crown Court trial.

Ivan Toney Pleads Not Guilty: What Happened in Court

Toney appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to formally deny a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He stood in the dock to confirm his name and age before entering his plea. District Judge Briony Clarke said the case was suitable to be heard in the magistrates’ court, but Toney elected instead for a trial before a judge and jury at Crown Court, a right defendants have in England for this type of charge. He was granted unconditional bail, with the judge warning that failing to appear for his next hearing could result in an arrest warrant. That hearing is set for October 29 at Southwark Crown Court, where the trial itself will later be scheduled.

Toney’s representatives addressed the case directly in a statement: “Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.” Toney denies the allegation and has maintained he committed no unlawful violence.

The Alleged Soho Nightclub Incident

According to prosecutor Tom Heslop, the charge stems from an incident on December 6 at 100 Wardour Street, a nightclub in London’s Soho district. Court details indicate the alleged confrontation was between Toney and a man identified as Saber Da Silva, with reports describing the pair “squaring up” to one another before Toney allegedly headbutted Da Silva and threw several punches. These remain allegations only; nothing has been proven in court, and Toney has pleaded not guilty.

Ivan Toney’s Career and Past Controversy

American soccer followers likely know Toney best from his England spells and his prolific run at Brentford, where his goal-scoring form made him a fixture in Premier League conversations and earned him senior England recognition. He left English football for Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli in a big-money move in 2024 and has remained there since.

This isn’t Toney’s first brush with discipline. Back in 2023, the FA banned him for eight months and fined him £50,000 after he admitted to 232 breaches of its betting rules, a case that cost him close to half a Premier League season at the peak of his Brentford form. This new case is entirely separate, a criminal matter rather than a football governance one, but it adds another chapter to a career that has had real highs on the pitch alongside real off-field trouble.

The trial date itself hasn’t been set yet; that will likely be confirmed at the October 29 hearing. For now, Toney returns to Saudi Arabia and his club commitments with the case still ahead of him.