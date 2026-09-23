How to Watch Ivory Coast vs Ghana AFCON Qualifier: Team News, Preview

Ivory Coast opens the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Thursday, when it takes on Ghana with Real Madrid’s Yan Diomande leading the Elephants’ attack in Bouaké.

Ghana arrive without captain Jordan Ayew, Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo or Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus as the four-time champions try to rebound from missing the last AFCON.

Kickoff at Stade de la Paix is 7 p.m. local time, which is 8 p.m. BST in the UK. Algeria’s Mustapha Ghorbal will referee, according to 3News.

U.S. viewers can watch the match live on beIN SPORTS at 3 p.m. EDT, noon PDT. Streaming runs through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fubo, Sling and Fanatiz, according to Live Soccer TV broadcast listings.

Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique has the game across most of West and Central Africa. Ivorians also get RTI and RTI La 3, while GTV Sports+ carries it in Ghana. North African audiences get beIN Sports HD 7, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and TOD.

No British broadcaster has been listed for the AFCON qualifying opener. UK fans can follow Al Jazeera’s live build-up from 5 p.m. BST, then its text commentary.

IVORY COAST — PREDICTED XI (4-3-3) # Player Pos Role 1 Yahia Fofana GK Goalkeeper 2 Guéla Doué RB Right-back 3 Odilon Kossounou CB Centre-back 4 Ousmane Diomande CB Centre-back 5 Ghislain Konan LB Left-back 6 Franck Kessié CM Central midfield 7 Ibrahim Sangaré DM/CM Defensive / central midfield 8 Christ Inao Oulai CM Central midfield 9 Nicolas Pépé RW Right wing 10 Ange-Yoan Bonny ST Centre-forward 11 Yan Diomande LW Left wing Predicted lineup, 4-3-3 formation.

Ivory Coast’s Yan Diomande, Franck Kessié Face Shorthanded Ghana

Diomande moved from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid in August for a reported $161 million. He is expected to lead the line in Hervé Renard’s first competitive match back in charge. Renard, who won the 2015 title with the Elephants, replaced Emerse Faé after Norway eliminated Ivory Coast in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

Forward Amad Diallo is out injured. Captain Franck Kessié, now with Atalanta in Italy’s Serie A, is set to start in midfield.

“When you play Ghana, it’s a derby. Ghana are also a great African nation with very good players,” Kessié said, according to 3News.

For Ghana, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah are the likeliest attacking threats, with Brandon Thomas-Asante through the middle in Carlos Queiroz’s projected lineup, according to Sports Mole. The Sports Mole prediction? Ivory Coast wins, 2-0.

Ghana finished last in their 2025 qualifying group behind Angola, Sudan and Niger, winless in six matches.

Group C also includes The Gambia and Somalia. Each team plays six games, and the top two qualify for the finals in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, June 19 to July 17, 2027, according to a beIN SPORTS format explainer. Qualifying wraps up in March 2027.

GHANA — PREDICTED XI (4-3-3) # Player Pos Role 1 Benjamin Asare GK Goalkeeper 2 Kojo Peprah Oppong RB Right-back 3 Jonas Adjetey CB Centre-back 4 Jerome Opoku CB Centre-back 5 Gideon Mensah LB Left-back 6 Caleb Yirenkyi CM Central midfield 7 Kwasi Sibo CM Central midfield 8 Ronald Donkor CM Central midfield 9 Abdul Fatawu Issahaku RW Right wing 10 Brandon Thomas-Asante ST Centre-forward 11 Ernest Nuamah LW Left wing Predicted lineup, 4-3-3 formation.

Ivory Coast vs. Ghana History

Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982. Ivory Coast won in 1992, 2015 and 2023. Both 1992 and 2015 finals ended with Ivory Coast beating Ghana on penalties. The 2023 title came on home soil with a 2-1 final win over Nigeria.

Ghana hold a 15-10 edge in the all-time series, and Thursday marks the 38th meeting.

The AFCON tournament itself dates to February 1957 in Khartoum, Sudan, where Egypt won a three-team event. It turned biennial in 1968, shifted to odd years in 2013 and expanded to 24 teams in 2019. Egypt owns a record seven titles, Cameroon five, according to a Sports Mole history.

That two-year rhythm is ending. CAF president Patrice Motsepe announced in December 2025 that the tournament moves to a four-year cycle after the 2027 finals.

Next up, on Sept. 29, Ghana host The Gambia in Accra, and Ivory Coast visits Somalia.