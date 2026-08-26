Jack Grealish Could Join Sunderland in Shock Man City Loan Move

JJack Grealish’s Manchester City career has reached another crossroads, with Sunderland emerging as a surprise destination for the England international. The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports that Sunderland have submitted a loan offer for the 30-year-old, with City reportedly prepared to subsidize a significant portion of his $405,000-a-week (£300,000) wages. The proposed deal would also include an option for Sunderland to make the move permanent next summer, when Grealish’s City contract expires.

For a player who arrived from Aston Villa in 2021 for a British-record $135 million (£100m), the prospect of joining a newly promoted side would have seemed almost unthinkable a few years ago. Grealish was an important part of Pep Guardiola’s Treble-winning team in 2022-23, starting both the FA Cup and Champions League finals. Since then, however, his role at the Etihad has steadily diminished, leaving the midfielder facing another decision about where his career goes next.

Jack Grealish Sunderland Loan Could Provide a Fresh Start

Grealish’s decline in playing time eventually led to a season-long loan at Everton last season, where he showed enough flashes of his old form to suggest there is still plenty to offer. He registered two goals and six assists in 22 appearances before a foot injury ended his campaign prematurely. Grealish’s loan move to Everton had initially looked like an opportunity to rebuild his confidence and rediscover the regular football that had become increasingly difficult to find at City.

New manager Enzo Maresca has since brought Grealish back into the squad, and he has made substitute appearances in the Community Shield and City’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth. That suggests the door at the Etihad is not completely closed, but with only one year remaining on his contract and plenty of competition for attacking positions, a permanent departure or another loan remains a realistic possibility.

Sunderland’s interest therefore makes sense from both sides. The Black Cats need Premier League-quality attacking players after returning to the top flight, while Grealish needs somewhere he can play regularly rather than spend another season fighting for limited opportunities. Having a portion of his wages covered by City would also make the arrangement considerably more manageable for Sunderland.

Sunderland’s Ambitious Recruitment Continues

The Grealish approach fits with the way Sunderland have attacked the transfer market since winning promotion. Régis Le Bris is trying to give his squad enough quality and experience to compete in the Premier League, rather than simply hoping the momentum from promotion will carry the team through its first season back.

Sunderland have also been pursuing Marseille winger Igor Paixão, with the club’s continued interest in the Brazilian attacker highlighting the emphasis being placed on adding attacking options before the transfer deadline.

For Grealish, though, this would be about more than simply finding a new club. His five years at Manchester City have produced three Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a Champions League medal, but his individual contribution has never consistently matched the expectations that came with his price tag.

At 30, he still has time to change that narrative. A successful season at Sunderland would give him regular Premier League football, allow him to rebuild his reputation and potentially put him back into the England conversation.

City, meanwhile, would reduce their wage commitment while giving Grealish an opportunity to increase his value before his contract expires.

Whether the deal actually gets over the line remains to be seen, but the logic is clear. Sunderland would get an experienced Premier League creator, City could move on from a player who has fallen down the pecking order, and Grealish would get perhaps his best opportunity yet to remind everyone why Manchester City once paid a British-record fee for him.