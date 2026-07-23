James Trafford’s Manchester City Future Takes Painful Twist as Leeds United Push for Transfer

Leeds United has initiated discussions with Manchester City about signing goalkeeper James Trafford, aiming to bolster their squad ahead of the new Premier League season. The 23-year-old England international is understood to prefer a switch to Elland Road, giving Leeds United a boost in the ongoing transfer discussions.

Trafford returned to Manchester City from Burnley last summer but has struggled for regular first-team football after spending much of the season as the backup goalkeeper. Leeds United are looking for a new first-choice goalkeeper after multiple changes in their goalkeeping staff.

While negotiations between the clubs continue, no transfer fee has been agreed, and both sides are expected to keep talking in the coming days.

Leeds United Open Talks for James Trafford

Leeds United have identified James Trafford as their top goalkeeping target and have started discussions with Manchester City over a possible transfer.

Trafford returned to Manchester City in a deal worth around £27 million after two outstanding seasons at Burnley. During Burnley’s promotion-winning Championship campaign under Scott Parker, he conceded only 16 goals in 46 league matches and established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

However, Trafford’s role changed after returning to the Etihad Stadium. He made 17 appearances during the 2025-26 season, mainly in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, helping Manchester City win both competitions. The arrival of Italy international Gianluigi Donnarumma pushed Trafford into the backup role.

Speaking earlier this year, Trafford admitted the situation was disappointing, saying becoming No. 2 “wasn’t what I expected” after joining the club hoping to compete for the starting position.

Manchester City Goalkeeper Fits Leeds United’s Plans

Leeds United need a new first-choice goalkeeper after several changes this summer. Karl Darlow left the club on a free transfer to Manchester United after finishing last season as Leeds’ main goalkeeper.

Lucas Perri, who joined from Lyon on a four-year contract last summer, has mainly served as the second-choice goalkeeper. Alex Cairns remains another option, while former first-choice goalkeeper Illan Meslier has also departed after a difficult spell.

Signing James Trafford would solve an important position for Leeds United by bringing in a young goalkeeper with Premier League experience and long-term potential.

Trafford has also become part of the England senior squad. He earned his first two England caps in March and was included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the recent FIFA World Cup. At 23, he is regarded as one of England’s most promising goalkeepers.

Newcastle United Step Back as Leeds United Push Forward

Newcastle United had also shown interest in James Trafford earlier in the transfer window after previously trying to sign him before his return to Manchester City. Talks took place alongside other transfer discussions, but Newcastle have now moved on to different targets.

The club is considering Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and Brighton’s Carl Rushworth while also signing young goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from Reims. Newcastle’s current first-choice goalkeeper, Nick Pope, could still leave if the club signs another senior goalkeeper.

Leeds United believe Trafford’s desire for regular football matches their need for a reliable first-choice goalkeeper. The club has enhanced its squad with the signing of Harry Wilson on a free transfer and the addition of midfielder Tarik Murahemovic.

Talks between Leeds United and Manchester City are expected to continue over the coming days. No agreement has been reached yet, but Trafford’s preference for a move to Elland Road gives Leeds United a strong position as they work to complete one of their biggest signings of the summer transfer window.