Jamie Vardy’s New Gig: From Premier League Star to Bundesliga Broadcaster

Jamie Vardy has never exactly followed the usual career path. The former Leicester City and England striker went from non-league football and factory shifts to becoming a Premier League champion, an England international and one of the most recognizable characters in English soccer. Now, at 39 and looking for his next club after leaving Cremonese, Vardy is adding another unexpected chapter to the story: he is becoming a Bundesliga broadcaster.

Jamie Vardy Lands Live Bundesliga Rights for UK Fans

Vardy’s podcast, ‘Jamie Vardy’s Having A Party’, has secured the rights to livestream seven Bundesliga matches in the UK and Ireland during the 2026-27 season. The Bundesliga’s official announcement confirmed that the Friday-night matches will be shown live on Vardy’s YouTube channel, beginning with Bayern Munich’s meeting with Stuttgart.

There is an important distinction here for UK viewers. Vardy’s deal does not mean he is taking the Bundesliga away from Sky Sports or the BBC. Instead, his channel is being added to an increasingly unusual rights package designed to put Bundesliga matches in front of fans on different platforms. Sky continues to show the top Saturday match, Amazon Prime Video has the Sunday games, and the BBC carries Friday-night matches digitally. Samsung TV Plus also offers Bundesliga coverage, while Vardy gets his own seven-game package on YouTube. In other words, fans aren’t choosing between Vardy and the traditional broadcasters — they’re getting another way to watch the same live football.

It’s Something Not Quite Tried In The U.S.

For American sports fans, the concept may sound familiar but it’s never been tried quite this way. The U.S. sports market has indeed been increasingly experimenting with alternate presentations of live games, giving viewers something different from the traditional play-by-play broadcast. The NFL, NBA and other major leagues have used personalities, athletes and digital creators to put a different spin on games, while platforms such as YouTube have become increasingly important destinations for live sports. YouTube itself now carries everything from NFL Sunday Ticket to NBA and other major sports programming, showing just how far the platform has moved beyond its traditional role as a home for highlights and short-form video.

Vardy’s Bundesliga deal takes that trend a step further in one important respect. This isn’t simply a former player appearing as a guest on an alternate broadcast. His podcast has been given rights to seven live Bundesliga matches, allowing Vardy and his team to build their own presentation around games that are also available through the league’s other UK rights partners. For American viewers accustomed to traditional networks controlling the live sports experience, it is another sign that the definition of a “broadcaster” is changing.

A Very Vardy Way to Enter Broadcasting

There is something almost perfectly Vardy about the timing. Most footballers begin thinking about broadcasting when their playing careers are over. Vardy is doing it while still trying to figure out where he will play next.

After leaving Cremonese, the 39-year-old remains a free agent and has been linked with clubs in England and elsewhere. At the same time, his podcast has been building a following since launching earlier this year, featuring football stories, banter and guests from Vardy’s career and wider circle. The project is part of Banijay Entertainment’s Players Network, a new digital sports brand built around personality-driven, social-first content, with Vardy’s show serving as its first major project.

For Vardy, it is a chance to stay close to the game while creating something that belongs to him. Rather than waiting for a traditional television network to offer him a punditry role, he is building his own audience and putting his personality at the center of the show.

For the Bundesliga, the appeal is just as obvious. The league is competing for attention in a British market dominated by the Premier League, and putting matches in front of Vardy’s audience gives it another way to reach fans who might not otherwise tune in to German football.

Vardy’s Bundesliga adventure begins tonight with Bayern Munich vs. Stuttgart, giving him the reigning German champions and a Harry Kane storyline to work with from the very beginning.

Whether Vardy finds his next club tomorrow or several weeks from now, one thing is already clear: he isn’t preparing for a quiet life away from football.

The Premier League made him a star. Now the Bundesliga is giving him a microphone — and seven live games to play with it.