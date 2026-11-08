Jose Mourinho Makes Brutally Honest Claim After Real Madrid Win Over Valencia

José Mourinho once again showed his personality off the field and had a particular moment with Javier Aguirre after the match between Real Madrid and Valencia.

The Portuguese coach confessed that he spoke with the Mexican coach at the end of the game, during which he left him a direct message about the differences between their respective teams.

Jose Mourinho Tells Javier Aguirre ‘Don’t Be Sad’ After Real Madrid Beats Valencia

“Don’t be sad because my players are much better than yours,” Mourinho told the media when he revealed what he had said to the Basque coach.

The Real Madrid coach explained that his words were not a criticism of the Mexican’s ability, but an acknowledgment of the individual quality of the players at his disposal.

The Portuguese coach also acknowledged Aguirre, whom he described as a coach with a lot of experience and the ability to lead his teams. However, he said having higher-quality players is an important advantage when competing for results.

“The problem is not Aguirre, who is a great coach with a lot of experience, but that Real Madrid’s players are very good. And coaches who have players like mine are closer to winning,” Mourinho explained.

In this way, the coach made it clear that, from his perspective, the difference between the two sides is not necessarily due to their coaches’ ability, but to the tools they have at their disposal.

The two coaches’ relationship also showed in their statements before the match. Javier Aguirre acknowledged the Portuguese coach’s career and highlighted his respect for him.

“He is a very good friend, a good coach, and I only have words of gratitude for him. He has always been a gentleman with me; he has made history, and he deserves all my respect,” the Basque coach said before the matchup.