New York Knicks Player Trolls Arsenal During NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are in the middle of the NBA Finals. Josh Hart is in the middle of the biggest series of his basketball career, bringing the energy, rebounding, and defensive intensity that has defined New York’s entire playoff run.

He still found time for football.

Arsenal had just fallen to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, missing yet another chance to win the one European trophy that has always eluded the club. For most NBA players, that result would barely register. For Hart, a committed Chelsea supporter, it was an opening he was not going to let pass.

Knicks’ Hart Sends Message to Arsenal

At an NBA Finals press conference, Hart was asked about Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat, and the Knicks guard did not hold back.

“Arsenal is not humble,” Hart said. “Have they ever won a Champions League? How long have they been around? They never won that? Okay. London’s blue, never red. Up the Chels.”

Short, direct, and perfectly timed. Arsenal had just suffered one of their most painful nights in recent memory, and Hart twisted the knife from the middle of the NBA Finals.

What Arsenal’s Loss Meant

Hart’s point was rooted in fact. Chelsea have won the Champions League twice. Arsenal, despite over a century of history and some of the most talented squads in European football, are still searching for their first. The 2026 final loss to PSG only added to a record that rival fans have used as ammunition for years.

Hart’s Chelsea support is not new. He has been open about it for some time, so the Arsenal comment fit a pattern rather than a random one-off. The timing just happened to be perfect. Arsenal fell short on the biggest stage in European club football, and Hart was watching.

What It Says About Knicks’ Josh Hart

This is who Josh Hart is. Whether it is diving on loose balls in the NBA Finals or getting in Arsenal’s mentions after a Champions League defeat, he brings the same energy to everything. The Knicks love him for it. Chelsea fans apparently do too.

His basketball credentials during this run have been excellent. Hart’s hustle plays, offensive rebounding, and defensive versatility have been central to everything New York has built in these playoffs. He is not the loudest name on the roster, but he is one of the most important.

The fact that he still had bandwidth for a football dig says everything about his personality.

Final Word

Hart is focused on winning an NBA championship. That much is clear from how he has played throughout this postseason.

But he is also a Chelsea fan, and Arsenal just lost a Champions League final. Some opportunities are simply too good to ignore.

London’s blue. The Knicks are up 1-0. Hart is having a good week.