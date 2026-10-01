Jurgen Klopp Addresses Possible Liverpool Title if Manchester City Is Sanctioned

Jürgen Klopp has decided not to celebrate a potential Premier League title Liverpool could reclaim at Manchester City’s expense.

With City found guilty of 114 serious financial offenses and obstructing the independent commission’s investigation, some scenarios being discussed include stripping them of trophies. Liverpool could, in particular, be awarded the 2018-2019 title.

But the former Reds manager, who was even joking in 2024 about attending a potential parade, has now changed his tune: “I’m far from preparing for a title or anything like that. I’m perfectly happy with what we’ve achieved at Liverpool. We fought hard on the pitch.”

Klopp also made a point of separating any potential sanctions from the sporting level displayed by his arch-rival at the time.

“I have a lot of respect for Pep Guardiola and City’s style of football. They played fantastic football and were a very high-level opponent for us,” he explained.

Manchester City continues to deny the accusations and plans to appeal, while the sanctions are still unknown. Even if titles are stripped, there is no guarantee they would automatically be reinstated as runners-up.

What Are the Risks for Manchester City?

Only unprecedented action in UEFA’s history could put Manchester City’s Champions League at risk. Different sanctions could indeed occur on the international stage, including a ban from participating in the tournament.

There will also surely be sanctions regarding player purchases in the coming years. If that victory in the European Cup against Inter Milan had occurred before June 30, 2018, the story would be more than different, according to outlets like The Guardian.

Let no one think that Manchester City’s case will be resolved sooner rather than later. Not only is the Independent Commission’s official statement still pending, but so are the club’s actions when it arrives.

As we said, an appeals process is expected that will be long and, given so many possible irregularities, an imminent resolution is not expected, far from it, if we compare it to cases like Everton or Nottingham Forest in recent seasons.

Manchester City’s main problem going forward is not the Champions League. It will be the possible sanctions the Independent Commission may impose in a case without precedent regarding the Premier League’s financial championship.

Another major problem the team, dominated by Middle Eastern millions, could face is the lawsuits different clubs are pursuing against the entity. They understand that, throughout the process of possible irregularities, the club has been damaged both economically and sportingly, and practically everyone involved in the championship.

An avalanche of lawsuits is not ruled out when the first official ruling arrives. That is what is expected for Manchester City in the coming months. It is impossible to foresee or imagine a sanction before knowing the next steps of the case.