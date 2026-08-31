Karim Benzema’s Shock Al-Hilal Exit: Why It Fell Apart So Quickly

Karim Benzema’s latest chapter in Saudi Arabia is over almost as quickly as it began. Al-Hilal and the French striker have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, bringing an end to a six-month stay that produced plenty of goals but ultimately failed to develop into the long-term partnership either side had expected. The club confirmed the decision in a brief statement thanking Benzema for his professionalism, commitment and leadership, but offered no explanation for the sudden split.

For a player who arrived with a contract running through June 2027, the timing is striking. Benzema joined Al-Hilal in January after previously spending two-and-a-half seasons with Saudi rivals Al-Ittihad. At 38, the former Real Madrid star was hardly finished as a goalscorer, either. He scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 14 appearances for Al-Hilal.

Why Karim Benzema Left Al-Hilal After Six Months

The biggest factor appears to have been a change in direction at the club. Simone Inzaghi arrived as Al-Hilal’s new coach and, according to multiple reports, did not see Benzema as central to his plans. That became increasingly difficult to ignore as Al-Hilal began reshaping its attack.

The clearest evidence came this week. Al-Hilal completed the signing of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins for a reported $69 million (£51 million), giving Inzaghi a younger No. 9 around whom he can build. The English striker signed a three-year contract after six seasons at Villa.

There had already been signs that Benzema’s position was becoming uncertain. Reports earlier this month said the striker was negotiating his departure, despite having indicated shortly beforehand that he expected to remain at Al-Hilal. The negotiations were complicated by the structure of his Saudi contract, with the country’s football authorities also reportedly involved in the financial arrangements.

That helps explain why the separation took time to finalize. This was not simply a club telling a player he was no longer wanted and sending him on his way. There were contractual and financial issues to resolve, and both sides ultimately agreed to end the relationship.

What Happens to Benzema Now?

Benzema is now a free agent, and his next move is one of the more intriguing questions of the transfer window. According to Fabrizio Romano, the two options currently being discussed are continuing with another Saudi club or retiring from professional football altogether. A return to Europe appears unlikely, despite the obvious temptation of one final season in a familiar environment.

At this stage, it would be easy to look at the six-month spell and call it a failure. That would be too simplistic. Benzema scored 10 times in 14 games and added nine assists, numbers that hardly suggest a player who had suddenly stopped being productive. The problem appears to have been less about what Benzema could still produce and more about whether what he offered fit the direction Inzaghi and Al-Hilal wanted to take.

For Al-Hilal, the answer appears to have been no. Watkins is in, Benzema is out, and the club is continuing to build a younger attack around a new manager.

For Benzema, the situation is more complicated. He has already won five Champions League titles, a Ballon d’Or and virtually every major honor available during a legendary Real Madrid career. He doesn’t need another chapter to validate his career but Benzema’s brief Al-Hilal stay has ended with a strange sense of unfinished business. The goals were there. The pedigree was never in doubt. In the end, the fit simply wasn’t right.