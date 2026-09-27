Klopp’s German Experiment Off to a Disappointing Start After Greece Shock

Jürgen Klopp’s much-hyped return to management hit its first real bump this weekend. Following a late 1-1 draw in his Nations League debut against the Netherlands, the former Liverpool boss watched Germany suffer a historic 0-1 home defeat to Greece on Sunday night in Augsburg, their first-ever loss to the Greeks. The loss raises the first real questions about how quickly he can reshape a side still recovering from another disappointing World Cup. There is no denying that from a fan’s perspective, Klopp’s German Experiment is off to a disappointing start.

Klopp’s German Experiment: A Historic Blow in Augsburg

Dimitrios Kourbelis settled it in the 74th minute, latching onto a Christos Tzolis pass, skipping past Felix Nmecha and drilling a shot that deflected off captain Joshua Kimmich’s foot and past goalkeeper Alexander Nübel. It was Greece’s first win over Germany in the sides’ history. Germany dominated the ball for long spells but couldn’t turn possession into clear chances against a deep, well-organized Greek defense, and Klopp’s attacking substitutions, including Serge Gnabry for Karim Adeyemi, never found an answer.

The atmosphere added to the sting. Roughly 500,000 people of Greek heritage live in Germany, and thousands of them packed the WWK Arena in support of the visitors, at times making it feel like a Greece home game on Klopp’s first night in charge at home. The defeat leaves Germany with one point from two games in Group A2, with Greece, newly promoted and playing their first-ever League A campaign, sitting top on a perfect six points after also beating Serbia 2-1 in the opener.

What Went Wrong for Klopp’s Side

Injuries are already disrupting the rebuild. Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz were missing again after picking up issues against the Netherlands, and center-back Nico Schlotterbeck was left out of the squad entirely, forcing further rotation. The high-intensity pressing and vertical attacks that defined Klopp’s best Liverpool teams showed only in flashes against Greece’s disciplined shape. Felix Nmecha had given Germany the lead in Amsterdam before Cody Gakpo’s 92nd-minute equalizer denied Klopp a perfect start; now the first defeat has arrived even sooner than most expected, in just his second match.

Klopp has repeatedly said that building an identity takes more than two training sessions and two matches, and the passion and work rate were visible again in Augsburg. But the clinical edge and structural coherence that turned Liverpool into serial winners haven’t translated yet, and DFB director Rudi Völler has already said publicly that Klopp needs time.

Looking Ahead: Germany’s Next Nations League Tests

Germany get a quick chance to respond. They host Serbia at the Allianz Arena in Munich on October 1, then travel to Thessaloniki three days later for a rematch with Greece at Toumba Stadium, a ground that’s likely to be much louder than Augsburg was. Klopp named an unusually large 44-player squad, split across two groups, specifically to manage minutes and test options across this window’s four games. One point from two puts real pressure on the next two to show tangible progress. Facing Serbia next is probably the best thing that can happen to Klopp’s side as Serbia seems by far the weakest side in the group. One the other hand, anything but a positive result will have fans worried.

The narrative has shifted fast, from pure excitement about Klopp’s arrival to a more sober read on the rebuild. The intensity is there. The results, so far, are not, and the German fans seen leaving the stadium early shows that the honeymoon period turned out to be very short indeed.