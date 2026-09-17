LA Galaxy Handed Massive Update Before Minnesota United Game

The LA Galaxy have received a key injury update ahead of their upcoming match against Minnesota United next weekend.

According to reports from Corner of the Galaxy, head coach Greg Vanney has confirmed that Sergi Roberto is questionable for the weekend match against Minnesota.

In any case, the trend is positive, and the player is progressing well. If he is not available this weekend, he would be available for the following one.

In other words, the injury does not appear to be long-term, but the experienced former Barcelona player could be unavailable to face Minnesota, according to the Galaxy coach.

The cited outlet wrote, “INJURY UPDATE: Sergi Roberto is Questionable for this weekend. Trending in the right direction. If not this weekend, then next weekend – per Greg Vanney. Nothing that should be long-term.”

Roberto, 34, suffered a shoulder injury during the Sept. 12 match in a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders. The Spanish midfielder was substituted in the 89th minute after this incident and was later seen with his arm in a sling.

Paintsil Out, Wynder Available for LA Galaxy This Weekend

Another update shared by Corner of the Galaxy concerns Elijah Wynder, who should be available this weekend. Meanwhile, winger Joseph Paintsil, although he is already training on the field, will not be available this weekend.

The outlet reports that Paintsil, 28, should be ready to return to action in the Galaxy’s next match, on Saturday, Sept. 26, when Vanney’s side hosts Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Going back to Roberto, although he has only played in four matches with the Galaxy this season in MLS, he quickly showed his importance because of the experience he brings, as well as his superior technical ability compared to some of his teammates.

Perhaps the Sept. 9 match against Vancouver Whitecaps was one of his more discreet performances, but in the most recent match against the Sounders, as well as against San Diego and New England in his first two appearances with the Galaxy, he played an important role and left a strong impression. That said, he has yet to meet expectations.