Lamine Yamal Gives Barcelona Good News Before PSG, Real Madrid Games

Despite having won the last two most prestigious international tournaments, Spain’s men are still hungry. At the start of their Nations League campaign, we see a Spain that remains as motivated and determined as ever.

After beating England at Wembley (3-2), La Roja dominated Croatia without breaking a sweat (4-1), in a match where players like Fermin Lopez and Dean Huijsen, who weren’t at the World Cup, showed they belong in this team too.

A team firing on all cylinders, with a wealth of talent and a Luis de la Fuente who commands universal acclaim: who can stop this Spanish side? This question becomes even more pertinent when you consider Lamine Yamal’s form.

Having already scored against England, the Barcelona player repeated the feat tonight, netting twice and providing an assist against Croatia, the latter with a magnificent cross headed in by Marc Pubill. Three decisive moments against one of Europe’s football powerhouses – quite an achievement! And once again, he scored in the opening minutes of the match. This season, he already boasts 11 goals and 7 assists across all competitions.

Lamine Yamal Inspires Spain and Gives Barcelona Good News Before Key Clashes

Beyond his consistently impressive statistics, he has once again demonstrated that few can rival him on the ball. His ability to make a difference continues to amaze everyone, while he has also matured as a player, becoming increasingly involved defensively and almost always making the right decision. Unsurprisingly, he is once again making headlines across Spanish media, whether in Madrid or Barcelona.

“Lamine works magic to make Spain unstoppable,” headlines Sport, for example, adding that “Lamine Yamal is the third star,” referring to the two stars that now adorn the Spanish jersey. With voting for the 2026 Ballon d’Or having concluded yesterday – and even though the trophy is based on last season’s performance – the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona player confirmed that among all the credible candidates, he is by far the most in-form and inspired.

A journalist even asked him after the match if this game was further proof that he deserves the Ballon d’Or. “Just another one,” the player replied with a smile, although he later clarified in the mixed zone that he “doesn’t play for the Ballon d’Or.” His teammate Nico Williams also spoke in his favor to the media: “I hope he wins it .” The announcement will be made on October 26th.

This is undoubtedly a big boost and good news for Barcelona. Having such an inspired Lamine Yamal will be key for the upcoming big matches in October: against PSG on the 20th at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League, and against Real Madrid on the 25th at the Camp Nou.