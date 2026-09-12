Lazio vs AC Milan – Serie A – Team News, Confirmed Lineups, How/Where To Watch on TV/Streaming

The Big Question: Can Gattuso’s Perfect Lazio Survive Milan’s Firepower?

Two unbeaten teams, two coaches making immediate first impressions, and a genuine tactical clash: Gattuso’s organized, hard-running Lazio against Amorim’s fluid, possession-based Milan. Kickoff is Saturday at 18:00 CEST (12:00 p.m. ET) at Stadio Olimpico, and this one carries real early-season weight for both sides in the Serie A title race..

Gennaro Gattuso’s Lazio sit on a perfect three wins from three, though every single one has come by a single goal — and it’s happening against an unusual backdrop, with Lazio’s own fans staging an ongoing boycott of home matches in protest against club president Claudio Lotito. Rubén Amorim’s Milan, meanwhile, have taken seven points from their opening three games and arrive looking to keep pace near the top after a stoppage-time draw at Juventus. A few things worth watching: how Davide Frattesi, in the middle of a hot scoring streak, fares against Milan’s midfield; whether Zaccagni’s creativity can find room against a Gila who knows the Olimpico well from his time with Lazio; and if Christian Pulisic finally makes his season debut count.

Lazio Team News

Gattuso’s side have been resilient and clinical despite a lengthy injury list. The Biancocelesti are without defensive pair Adam Marušić (thigh/hamstring) and Patric (ankle), midfielders Nicolò Rovella (calf) and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (thigh/hamstring), and longer-term absentees including Danilo Cataldi (groin) and goalkeeper Alessio Furlanetto (ACL). Luca Pellegrini has also been sidelined.

Positive news centers on striker Andrea Pinamonti, who shook off an ankle knock sustained against Udinese and has returned to full training; he’s expected to lead the line. Davide Frattesi continues his hot streak with three goals in three games, while summer arrival Albert Guðmundsson made an instant impact with a late winner last time out. New signing Diogo Leite bolsters defensive options and is in contention for a place on the bench. Mattia Zaccagni remains the creative focal point on the left.

AC Milan Team News

Amorim has an almost fully fit squad to choose from. Matteo Gabbia (ankle) remains the main doubt after missing the Juventus game, though he’s returned to group training and could feature on the bench. Mario Gila (knee discomfort) has trained regularly and is expected to start against his former club.

The biggest subplot is Christian Pulisic. The American has yet to make his 2026-27 debut after recovering from a World Cup microfracture and a subsequent knock, and Amorim confirmed he’s “upset” about the lack of minutes but will feature against Lazio, either from the start or off the bench. Young forward Alphadjo Cissé has seized his opportunity with two goals already and is pushing hard for a starting role alongside Gonçalo Ramos. Samuel Chukwueze is expected to return to the right flank, with Luka Modrić anchoring midfield.

Confirmed Lineups

Confirmed starting XIs (to be updated when announced):

(Expect Lazio in a 4-3-3 and Milan in a 3-4-2-1 based on recent patterns, but official lineups will appear here once released.)

How and Where to Watch