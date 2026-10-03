Lionel Messi & Argentina News Confirmed on Saturday

In recent hours, speculation began circulating about Lionel Messi’s possible participation in the match between Argentina and Burkina Faso, ahead of the legendary player’s final match, which will take place on Oct. 6 against Benin.

Messi, 39, recently confirmed his retirement from international soccer, and for several days it has been said that his farewell match will be against Benin.

However, in recent hours, the possibility emerged that Messi would play against Burkina Faso this Saturday, which would then be his potential penultimate match with Argentina.

Either way, it is now official. Messi’s penultimate match has already been played, and the Inter Miami star will not play against Burkina Faso. The starting lineup was confirmed, in which he does not appear, nor does he appear on the list of available substitutes.

When Does Lionel Messi Play Again for Argentina?

The calendar marks the last commitment. Messi did not play against Bolivia in Cordoba or against Burkina Faso, but he will play against Benin on Oct. 6, in Argentina’s third and final friendly during this international window.

His presence will transform that match into a completely different occasion. Beyond the friendly nature, it will be the last opportunity to see him defending the colors of a national team with which he built the most important stage of his international career.

As that farewell approaches, Scaloni has an opportunity to start finding answers. The absence of the No. 10 frees up space and responsibility for players who must show whether they are ready to assume greater prominence in the next cycle.

Bolivia will be the first exam of that transition. Then come Burkina Faso and, finally, Benin, when Messi returns one last time. Argentina thus begins to look toward a new generation, although before that it will have one last match reserved to bid farewell to the player who forever changed the history of the Albiceleste.

Argentina’s Team News & Starting Lineup vs. Burkina Faso

Meanwhile, Roman Vega, Valentin Gomez, Ezequiel Fernandez, Santiago Simon, and Leonel Flores already made their debuts in the previous match, while Matias Soule, Santiago Castro, and Tomas Palacios could make their Argentina national team debuts against Burkina Faso.

Argentina’s confirmed starting XI vs. Burkina Faso: E. Martinez; Giay, Romero, L. Martinez, Medina; Mac Allister, Fernandez, Paz, Prestianni; Alvarez, Lautaro.