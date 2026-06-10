Lionel Messi Sends Heartfelt Message Before World Cup

Lionel Messi is sending a clear message before Argentina begins its World Cup title defense.

The Argentina captain posted on Instagram after the team’s final pre-tournament tune-up, writing: “Let’s go, more together than ever,” according to a translation of the IG post. It was a short message, but the timing is what makes it matter: Messi is back with Argentina for the 2026 World Cup, where La Albiceleste will try to become the first repeat champion in more than 60 years.

Messi, 38, is part of Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man Argentina squad for the tournament, with Argentina looking to retain the World Cup in North America. Argentina opens its Group J title defense against Algeria, followed by group matches against Austria and Jordan.

Messi Is Chasing Another World Cup With Argentina

Messi has already won one World Cup, leading Argentina to the 2022 title in Qatar. That run ended a 36-year wait for the country and gave Messi the one major trophy that had long been missing from his international résumé.

Argentina defeated France in the 2022 final after one of the most dramatic matches in World Cup history. Messi scored twice in the final, and Argentina eventually won in a penalty shootout. He finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists.

For Messi, the 2026 tournament is also historic because it is his sixth World Cup. He previously played in the 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments, and he set the all-time men’s World Cup appearances record in the 2022 final with his 26th match.

That is why even a brief Instagram caption lands differently. Messi is not just hyping up another tournament. He is entering what could be the final World Cup chapter of one of soccer’s defining careers.

Messi’s World Cup Stats Remain the Standard for Argentina

Fans looking at Messi’s World Cup résumé have plenty of numbers to sort through.

He has 13 career World Cup goals, the most by an Argentina player at the tournament, and he scored seven of them during the 2022 title run. FIFA has also credited Messi with several World Cup records, including the all-time appearance mark and an unmatched 19 World Cup appearances as captain.

Messi has also won the World Cup Golden Ball twice, in 2014 and 2022, becoming the first men’s player to win the award multiple times.

Those stats matter because Argentina is not entering the 2026 World Cup as a nostalgia act. Scaloni still has a squad built to win now, and Messi remains the emotional and creative center of it.

Argentina got another encouraging sign before the tournament, too. Messi returned from a hamstring issue in Argentina’s 3-0 friendly win over Iceland, scoring shortly after coming on in the second half and later converting a penalty.

Argentina’s Title Defense Starts With Real Pressure

Argentina’s path begins in Group J, where the defending champions face Algeria, Austria and Jordan. FIFA’s group preview framed Argentina as the team plotting its title defense against those three opponents.

That is the immediate backdrop to Messi’s message. “More together than ever” reads like a captain leaning into the one thing Argentina has built better than almost anyone else over the last cycle: cohesion.

The 2022 team was not just Messi carrying Argentina. Emiliano Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez and others gave Scaloni a group with bite, balance and belief. Many of the same core figures are back, but the burden is different now.

Argentina is the hunted team this time.

Messi has already answered the biggest legacy question by winning the World Cup once. A second title would move him into even rarer territory and would give Argentina its fourth men’s World Cup overall, after titles in 1978, 1986 and 2022.

That is why the Instagram post connected so quickly with fans. It was simple, but it arrived at the right moment: Messi is with Argentina, the World Cup is here, and the defending champions are trying to turn one golden run into a dynasty.