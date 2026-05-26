Lionel Messi Gets Good News as Inter Miami Reveal Hamstring Diagnosis Ahead of World Cup

Inter Miami provided a positive update on Lionel Messi’s injury status on Monday, confirming the Argentina captain is dealing with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring rather than a serious tear ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Messi exited Inter Miami’s 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute Sunday after grabbing the back of his left leg and requesting a substitution. The sight of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner walking directly to the locker room immediately raised concerns in Argentina with the World Cup less than three weeks away.

Argentina opens its title defense against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City, while Inter Miami has already entered the MLS World Cup break following Sunday’s match. Initial fears of a significant injury eased after Inter Miami released the results of Messi’s medical evaluation.

Inter Miami CF Confirms Lionel Messi Has Left Hamstring Fatigue

Miami released an official medical update on Monday explaining that Messi is dealing with muscle fatigue and overload in his left hamstring.

“Inter Miami CF’s captain had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort,” the club said.

“After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.”

The club added: “The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress.”

According to multiple reports, tests ruled out a major muscle tear. Messi is expected to recover through rest and workload management before returning to training.

Inter Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos also downplayed the severity of the issue after Sunday’s match.

“As far as I know, we don’t have a report on that yet, but he really was fatigued. It was fatigue,” Hoyos said.

“He was tired, the field was heavy, and rather than doubt, you always say not to take the risk.”

Messi had played a major role before leaving the match, recording two assists in Miami’s 6-4 win. He helped create goals for Germán Berterame and remained heavily involved offensively before requesting the substitution.

The 38-year-old walked off the field without assistance and did not appear to suffer a major setback while heading toward the locker room.

Argentina National Team Monitoring Lionel Messi Before FIFA World Cup

Messi’s condition will now be closely monitored by Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni and the national team medical staff ahead of the World Cup.

Argentina has not yet officially announced its final 26-player squad for the tournament. The defending champions are scheduled to play warm-up matches against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9 before beginning Group J play against Algeria, Austria, and Jordan.

Messi’s availability remains central to Argentina’s hopes of defending the World Cup title won in Qatar in 2022.

The Inter Miami captain has continued to perform strongly in MLS this season despite carefully managing his workload. Messi has recorded 12 goals and eight assists in league play while helping Miami rise to second place in the Eastern Conference before the World Cup break.

His injury history remains a significant storyline entering the tournament. Since joining Inter Miami in 2023, Messi has missed 30 matches for club and country due to injuries, including a lengthy absence after suffering an ankle injury during the 2024 Copa America final.

Still, Argentina enters the summer with several attacking options around Messi. Julián Álvarez scored 20 goals for Atlético Madrid this season, while Lautaro Martínez continued his strong form with Inter Milan. Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández, and Rodrigo De Paul are also expected to feature prominently in midfield.

Messi has scored 116 goals in 198 appearances for Argentina and is expected to make his sixth World Cup appearance this summer if fully fit.

The latest update from Inter Miami now gives Argentina optimism that their captain avoided a major injury scare at a critical moment in the build-up to the tournament.