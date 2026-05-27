Lionel Messi Injury Update: Coach Scaloni Addresses World Cup Fears

Lionel Messi’s fitness has become a major talking point ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the Inter Miami star suffered a hamstring issue during Sunday’s MLS match against the Philadelphia Union. Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni addressed the concerns on Tuesday and confirmed the injury is not currently viewed as serious, though Messi will not arrive at the national team camp fully fit.

Messi asked to be substituted in the 73rd minute of Inter Miami’s 6-4 victory after appearing uncomfortable following a free kick. Inter Miami later confirmed that the 38-year-old is dealing with “an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.”

The update comes less than three weeks before Argentina begins their World Cup title defense against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City. Scaloni acknowledged the concern surrounding Messi’s condition while stressing that several players are also managing injuries ahead of the tournament.

Lionel Scaloni Gives Lionel Messi Injury Update Before FIFA World Cup

Scaloni spoke openly about Messi’s physical condition during an interview with DSports on Tuesday.

“The initial updates aren’t entirely bad,” Scaloni said. “Now, we must wait to see how he evolves, pending the results of further tests to see if they confirm the initial medical reports.”

The Argentina coach admitted Messi will not arrive in perfect condition for pre-tournament preparations in Buenos Aires.

“We all wished Messi could have joined the squad fully fit, but that isn’t the reality,” Scaloni added. “It’s not just him; many players have yet to fully recover from injuries. Our main priority now is their rehabilitation to ensure they reach the World Cup in peak condition.”

Inter Miami also released a statement following additional medical examinations.

“After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring,” the club said. “The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress.”

Messi did not require assistance leaving the field against Philadelphia, though he was seen grabbing the back of his left leg before heading directly to the locker room after being substituted.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos later described the issue as fatigue.

“He really was fatigued,” Hoyos said after the match. “The field was heavy, and rather than doubt, you always say not to take the risk.”

Despite the injury concern, Messi is still expected to be available for Argentina’s World Cup opener against Algeria.

Argentina Squad Faces Multiple Injury Concerns Ahead of World Cup

Messi is not the only fitness concern facing Argentina before the June 2 squad deadline.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez suffered a fractured ring finger on his right hand during warmups for the Europa League final. Although the injury did not prevent him from playing against Freiburg, Scaloni is continuing to monitor the situation.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is also recovering from a ligament sprain in his right knee.

Argentina’s right-back options have additionally been impacted, with Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina and River Plate full-back Gonzalo Montiel both dealing with muscle injuries.

Como midfielder Nico Paz missed his club’s final Serie A match because of a knee issue, while Atletico Madrid winger Nicolas Gonzalez is recovering from a muscle tear.

Scaloni confirmed that all injured players will continue to be evaluated up until the final squad submission.

“Regardless of the fact that they are young and we are looking at them as future national team players, we are calling them up because something could happen between the time the initial squad list is finalized and our first match,” Scaloni said about several additional call-ups for Argentina’s warm-up friendlies.

Argentina expanded its roster for upcoming matches against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9. New additions include Santiago Beltran, Joaquin Freitas, Tomas Aranda, Simon Escobar, Ignacio Ovando, Nicolas Capaldo, and Agustin Giay.

The defending world champions are scheduled to establish their World Cup base camp at Sporting Kansas City’s training facility before opening Group J play against Algeria. Argentina will also face Austria and Jordan during the group stage.

Messi, who has scored 116 goals in 198 appearances for Argentina, is preparing for what is expected to be his sixth World Cup appearance.