Lionel Messi Makes History With Inter Miami on Wednesday

Lionel Messi made history again with Inter Miami. The Argentine star’s latest major achievement came in the Campeones Cup match between the Herons and Liga MX side Cruz Azul.

Inter Miami and Cruz Azul faced each other in this final, which aims to crown the best team in North America. It pits the MLS Cup champion against the winner of the Campeón de Campeones (Liga MX Apertura champion vs. Liga MX Clausura champion).

In the 24th minute, Messi, 39, scored a header after an assist from his faithful teammate Luis Suárez, giving the Herons a partial advantage.

This goal marked Messi’s 100th goal with Inter Miami, as the club announced on social media.

“100 goals in pink and black. Countless moments we will never forget,” wrote the official account of the club co-owned by David Beckham on X (Twitter).

How Many Assists Does Lionel Messi Have With Inter Miami?

Messi has already recorded 55 assists with the Herons across all competitions since his arrival in the United States in 2023.

The 8-time Ballon d’Or winner has recorded 155 goal contributions in 115 matches for Inter Miami. Complete madness.

Note: The match between Miami and Cruz Azul has not yet ended at the time of writing, so his goal tally can continue to rise as the night progresses.

Campeones Cup Explained: Format, Teams and History

The Campeones Cup is a match held in partnership between MLS and Liga MX to determine the best team in North America. This final pits the Campeón de Campeones champion against the MLS Cup champion.

Some users have asked why the MLS Cup champion doesn’t simply face the Liga MX champion, but in Mexico, the Liga MX champion plays the previous Liga MX champion.

In Mexico, tournaments are short and divided into Apertura and Clausura. Therefore, the most recent Apertura champion faces the most recent Clausura champion, and that is how the best team in Mexico is determined.

The Campeones Cup was created in 2018 and is played as a single match at the MLS champion’s stadium. The tournament has already crowned eight champions. The list so far includes Tigres UANL, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew, New York City, Tigres UANL, América, and Toluca.

What’s Next for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi?

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will quickly return to action next Sunday, Sept. 20, when they host San Diego FC at Nu Stadium for a new MLS matchday. They will close September a week later when they visit Columbus Crew on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Inter Miami is currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference with 45 points after 25 matches, with 12 wins, 9 draws, and 4 defeats. They are only behind Nashville (54 points).