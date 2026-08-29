Liverpool Close In on $156M (£120m) Bradley Barcola Deal as PSG Agree Terms

Liverpool are on the verge of landing one of the summer’s biggest transfers. After weeks of back-and-forth, the club have reached an agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola in a deal that is estimated at $156 million (£120 million). The 23-year-old France international is expected to complete his medical and finalize the move in the coming days, handing Andoni Iraola a genuine upgrade out wide.

Barcola’s Fee Breakdown Makes Him Liverpool’s Second-Priciest Signing Ever

The deal is structured at just over $130 million (£100 million) guaranteed, with performance add-ons pushing the total potential cost to around $156 million (£120 million). That fee makes Barcola Liverpool’s second-most expensive signing in club history, behind only Alexander Isak’s $163 million (£125 million) move from Newcastle last summer. PSG had initially wanted $189 million (£145 million), but the two clubs found common ground this week after weeks of talks that had repeatedly stalled over the price.

Why Barcola Wants Out of Paris Despite PSG’s Success

Barcola has two years left on his PSG contract but made clear he wouldn’t sign an extension. He’s fallen down the pecking order in PSG following the arrivals of Ferran Torres and Mika Godts, and was left out of PSG’s recent Ligue 1 matchday squads as a result. For Liverpool, the timing lines up well — with Mohamed Salah gone and the attack still searching for consistent cutting edge, Barcola offers proven quality on either flank and the pace to stretch defenses in behind.

A Winger Built for Iraola’s System, With Real European Pedigree

Primarily a left winger who can also play on the right, Barcola arrives with genuine Champions League pedigree, having played a key role in PSG’s Ligue 1 and Champions League double last season. He also scored three goals in eight appearances for France at this summer’s World Cup. At 23, he still has real upside left, but he’s already proven he can perform on the biggest stages available in the sport — a combination that should suit Iraola’s high-pressing, intense approach well.

Gakpo’s Future Now in Question as Liverpool Keep Shopping

Barcola’s arrival raises real questions about Cody Gakpo’s future at Anfield. The Dutchman has been linked with both Tottenham and Manchester City, and competition for minutes on the left flank is about to get a lot tighter. Liverpool are also still pursuing a right-sided option, having explored moves for Yankuba Minteh and Ismaila Sarr — a sign the club’s recruitment drive isn’t finished even with Barcola close to done.

What the Deal Means for Both Clubs

For PSG, the sale makes financial sense. Having already reinforced the attack elsewhere, they stand to bank a substantial profit on a player they signed from Lyon for around $49-52 million (£38-40 million) three years ago. For Liverpool, spending at this level on a young, proven international signals real intent under the current ownership — a statement that they mean to compete at the top of both the Premier League and Europe, not just replace what they lost when Salah left.

The deal isn’t fully done yet. The medical and final paperwork remain, but multiple outlets now describe the agreement as close and Barcola as fully committed to the move. If everything proceeds as expected, he could be available for Liverpool’s fixtures that follow the first international break in September.

In a summer defined by big spending across the Premier League, this transfer stands out for a reason beyond the price tag. Barcola is a dynamic, versatile forward who can improve Liverpool’s attack immediately, giving Iraola another real weapon for what’s shaping up to be a demanding season on multiple fronts. The Reds look set to land their primary target — now the job shifts to integrating him quickly and turning the investment into results.