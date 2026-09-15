Liverpool vs. Tottenham Lineup Today: Team News & Confirmed Starting XI for EFL Cup

Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this Tuesday, Sept. 15, for the third round of the EFL Cup. The Reds did not have to play in the second round, while Spurs did, defeating Charlton Athletic 5-1 on Aug. 26 with goals from Micky Moore, Dominic Solanke, Kevin Danso, Savio and Ben Davies.

Andoni Iraola’s side are coming off a 0-0 draw against Fulham on Sept. 12 and, before that, defeated Atlético de Madrid 2-1 on Sept. 9 in their debut in the current UEFA Champions League. On that night, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister scored for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are not going through a great moment, as they have not won a single match in the Premier League this season. In their most recent league match, they drew 0-0 against Everton on Sept. 12. Before that, on Sept. 5, they had also drawn 0-0 against Nottingham Forest, while on Aug. 29 they fell 2-0 to Newcastle United with goals from Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa.

Tottenham are currently buried in 17th place in the Premier League with just two points after four matches, with two draws and two defeats. Liverpool are in eighth place with six points after four matches, with one win and three draws. The Reds have still not lost a Premier League match.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams arrive at this match with several absences. Starting with Liverpool, they will not be able to count on Conor Bradley, who has a knee injury, or Giovanni Leoni (knee). Hugo Ekitike has Achilles issues, while Federico Chiesa has a back injury. Joe Gomez is doubtful for this match due to a muscle injury.

On De Zerbi’s side, the former Olympique de Marseille manager will not be able to count on Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Xavi Simons, all with knee injuries, while Mykhailo Mudryk has an ankle problem. For this match, both Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie are doubtful due to muscle issues.

Liverpool predicted starting XI vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Araujo, Endo, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Nyoni; Ngumoha, Koumas, Munoz; Gakpo.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting XI vs. Liverpool: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Senesi, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Gallagher, Savio; Solanke.

These predicted starting lineups will be replaced by the official confirmed lineups about an hour before kickoff, when both clubs announce them.