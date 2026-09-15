How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels & Streaming for EFL Cup

Liverpool hosts Tottenham Hotspur this Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Anfield, for the third round of the 2026-27 EFL Cup.

Andoni Iraola’s side come to this game after a 0-0 draw against Fulham. Roberto De Zerbi’s team got the exact same result in their match against Everton on Saturday.

Spurs played a second-round game in the competition, beating Charlton 5-1 on Aug. 26.



Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Start Time

Liverpool and Tottenham are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Date: Sept. 15, 2026

Sept. 15, 2026 Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Anfield, Liverpool Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Liverpool and Tottenham will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

In the United States, you can watch the match on Paramount+. In Canada, you can follow Liverpool vs. Spurs on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.