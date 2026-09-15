Hi, Subscriber

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels & Streaming for EFL Cup

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Bradlay Barcola of Liverpool is seen during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Liverpool FC and Fulham at Anfield on September 12, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool hosts Tottenham Hotspur this Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Anfield, for the third round of the 2026-27 EFL Cup.

Andoni Iraola’s side come to this game after a 0-0 draw against Fulham. Roberto De Zerbi’s team got the exact same result in their match against Everton on Saturday.

Spurs played a second-round game in the competition, beating Charlton 5-1 on Aug. 26.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Start Time

Liverpool and Tottenham are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

  • Date: Sept. 15, 2026
  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
  • Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More

The match between Liverpool and Tottenham will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.

In the United States, you can watch the match on Paramount+. In Canada, you can follow Liverpool vs. Spurs on DAZN and fuboTV.

Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.

Country

Platform(s)

Australia

beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Botswana

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Cameroon

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Gambia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Ghana

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Kingdom

ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live

India

FanCode

Ireland Republic

ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live

Kenya

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD, GOtv

Lesotho

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Liberia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Malawi

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD

Mauritius

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Mexico

ESPN3 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico

Namibia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

New Zealand

beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan

FanCode

Rwanda

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD

Saint Helena

SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Seychelles

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Sierra Leone

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Singapore

111 mio Sports 1

South Africa

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand

South Sudan

beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD

Swaziland (Eswatini)

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Tanzania

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD

Uganda

SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD

USA

Prime Video USA, Paramount+

Zambia

SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD

Zimbabwe

SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

0 Comments

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels & Streaming for EFL Cup

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x