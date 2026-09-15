How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels & Streaming for EFL Cup

Liverpool hosts Tottenham Hotspur this Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Anfield, for the third round of the 2026-27 EFL Cup.
Andoni Iraola’s side come to this game after a 0-0 draw against Fulham. Roberto De Zerbi’s team got the exact same result in their match against Everton on Saturday.
Spurs played a second-round game in the competition, beating Charlton 5-1 on Aug. 26.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Start Time
Liverpool and Tottenham are scheduled to meet on Sept. 14 at 8:00 p.m. in the United Kingdom. That is 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time and 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
- Date: Sept. 15, 2026
- Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
- Kickoff Time: 8:00 p.m. BST, 12:00 p.m. PT, 3:00 p.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Tottenham: How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming in UK, US, Canada & More
The match between Liverpool and Tottenham will be available in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports.
In the United States, you can watch the match on Paramount+. In Canada, you can follow Liverpool vs. Spurs on DAZN and fuboTV.
Below is the complete list of countries, channels, and platforms where you can watch this match.
|
Country
|
Platform(s)
|
Australia
|
beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
|
Botswana
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
Cameroon
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
Canada
|
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
|
Gambia
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
Ghana
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
United Kingdom
|
ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live
|
India
|
FanCode
|
Ireland Republic
|
ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live
|
Kenya
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD, GOtv
|
Lesotho
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
Liberia
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
Malawi
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD
|
Mauritius
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
Mexico
|
ESPN3 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico
|
Namibia
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
New Zealand
|
beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
|
Nigeria
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
|
Pakistan
|
FanCode
|
Rwanda
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD
|
Saint Helena
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
Seychelles
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
Sierra Leone
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
Singapore
|
111 mio Sports 1
|
South Africa
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand
|
South Sudan
|
beIN Sports HD 3, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, TOD
|
Swaziland (Eswatini)
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
|
Tanzania
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD
|
Uganda
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, Startimes Sports Arena, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD
|
USA
|
Prime Video USA, Paramount+
|
Zambia
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD
|
Zimbabwe
|
SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, Azam Sports 3 HD
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham Live Today: Start Time, TV Channels & Streaming for EFL Cup