Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Reds Knock Spurs Out of the EFL Cup

Liverpool hosted Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this Tuesday, Sept. 15, for the third round of the EFL Cup. Here are the player ratings for both sides.

Andoni Iraola’s side were coming off a 0-0 draw against Fulham on Sept. 12 and, before that, defeated Atlético de Madrid 2-1 on Sept. 9 in their debut in the current UEFA Champions League. On that night, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister scored for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi’s side has not been in a sweet spot, as they have not won a single Premier League match this season. In their most recent league match, they drew 0-0 against Everton on Sept. 12. Before that, on Sept. 5, they had also drawn 0-0 against Nottingham Forest, while on Aug. 29 they fell 2-0 to Newcastle United with goals from Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa.

Tottenham are currently buried in 17th place in the Premier League with just two points after four matches, with two draws and two defeats. Liverpool sit eighth with six points after four matches, with one win and three draws. The Reds have still not lost a Premier League match.

Liverpool won 3-1 and knocked Tottenham out of the EFL Cup. Mac Allister, Gakpo and Szoboszlai scored the goals for the Reds, while Gallagher scored Spurs‘ only goal.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Player Ratings

The MVP goes to Mac Allister, as he not only scored a goal but also provided an assist and attempted the most shots in the match, with four.

Gakpo also deserves an honorable mention, as he scored a goal and provided an assist, and he had the most touches in the opponent’s box, with six. In Tottenham’s case, both Gallagher and Bergvall had a good match, but it was not enough.

Team Player Rating Liverpool Giorgi Mamardashvili 7 Liverpool Jeremie Frimpong 7 Liverpool Ronald Araujo 7 Liverpool Joseph Gomez 6 Liverpool Miloš Kerkez 7 Liverpool Trey Nyoni 7 Liverpool Alexis Mac Allister (MVP) 9 Liverpool Rio Ngumoha 7 Liverpool James McConnell 6 Liverpool Cody Gakpo 8 Liverpool Lewis Koumas 6 Tottenham Martin Dúbravka 5 Tottenham Archie Gray 6 Tottenham Tosin Adarabioyo 6 Tottenham Marcos Senesi 6 Tottenham Destiny Udogie 6 Tottenham Rodrigo Bentancur 6 Tottenham Lucas Bergvall 7 Tottenham Mohammed Kudus 6 Tottenham Conor Gallagher 7 Tottenham Mathys Tel 6 Tottenham Omar Marmoush 6

What’s Next for Liverpool and Tottenham?

Following this third-round Carabao Cup match, Liverpool will travel to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the fifth matchweek of the Premier League on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will stay in London to host Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, for the fifth matchweek of the Premier League, with the clear objective of finally getting their first league win of the season.