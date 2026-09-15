Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Reds Knock Spurs Out of the EFL Cup

Liverpool hosted Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this Tuesday, Sept. 15, for the third round of the EFL Cup. Here are the player ratings for both sides.
Andoni Iraola’s side were coming off a 0-0 draw against Fulham on Sept. 12 and, before that, defeated Atlético de Madrid 2-1 on Sept. 9 in their debut in the current UEFA Champions League. On that night, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister scored for the Reds.
Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi’s side has not been in a sweet spot, as they have not won a single Premier League match this season. In their most recent league match, they drew 0-0 against Everton on Sept. 12. Before that, on Sept. 5, they had also drawn 0-0 against Nottingham Forest, while on Aug. 29 they fell 2-0 to Newcastle United with goals from Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa.
Tottenham are currently buried in 17th place in the Premier League with just two points after four matches, with two draws and two defeats. Liverpool sit eighth with six points after four matches, with one win and three draws. The Reds have still not lost a Premier League match.
Liverpool won 3-1 and knocked Tottenham out of the EFL Cup. Mac Allister, Gakpo and Szoboszlai scored the goals for the Reds, while Gallagher scored Spurs‘ only goal.
Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Player Ratings
The MVP goes to Mac Allister, as he not only scored a goal but also provided an assist and attempted the most shots in the match, with four.
Gakpo also deserves an honorable mention, as he scored a goal and provided an assist, and he had the most touches in the opponent’s box, with six. In Tottenham’s case, both Gallagher and Bergvall had a good match, but it was not enough.
|
Team
|
Player
|
Rating
|
Liverpool
|
Giorgi Mamardashvili
|
7
|
Liverpool
|
Jeremie Frimpong
|
7
|
Liverpool
|
Ronald Araujo
|
7
|
Liverpool
|
Joseph Gomez
|
6
|
Liverpool
|
Miloš Kerkez
|
7
|
Liverpool
|
Trey Nyoni
|
7
|
Liverpool
|
Alexis Mac Allister (MVP)
|
9
|
Liverpool
|
Rio Ngumoha
|
7
|
Liverpool
|
James McConnell
|
6
|
Liverpool
|
Cody Gakpo
|
8
|
Liverpool
|
Lewis Koumas
|
6
|
Tottenham
|
Martin Dúbravka
|
5
|
Tottenham
|
Archie Gray
|
6
|
Tottenham
|
Tosin Adarabioyo
|
6
|
Tottenham
|
Marcos Senesi
|
6
|
Tottenham
|
Destiny Udogie
|
6
|
Tottenham
|
Rodrigo Bentancur
|
6
|
Tottenham
|
Lucas Bergvall
|
7
|
Tottenham
|
Mohammed Kudus
|
6
|
Tottenham
|
Conor Gallagher
|
7
|
Tottenham
|
Mathys Tel
|
6
|
Tottenham
|
Omar Marmoush
|
6
What’s Next for Liverpool and Tottenham?
Following this third-round Carabao Cup match, Liverpool will travel to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the fifth matchweek of the Premier League on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Tottenham, meanwhile, will stay in London to host Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, for the fifth matchweek of the Premier League, with the clear objective of finally getting their first league win of the season.
Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Reds Knock Spurs Out of the EFL Cup