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Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Reds Knock Spurs Out of the EFL Cup

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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool is challenged by Lucas Bergvall of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on September 15, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool hosted Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this Tuesday, Sept. 15, for the third round of the EFL Cup. Here are the player ratings for both sides.

Andoni Iraola’s side were coming off a 0-0 draw against Fulham on Sept. 12 and, before that, defeated Atlético de Madrid 2-1 on Sept. 9 in their debut in the current UEFA Champions League. On that night, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister scored for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Roberto De Zerbi’s side has not been in a sweet spot, as they have not won a single Premier League match this season. In their most recent league match, they drew 0-0 against Everton on Sept. 12. Before that, on Sept. 5, they had also drawn 0-0 against Nottingham Forest, while on Aug. 29 they fell 2-0 to Newcastle United with goals from Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa.

Tottenham are currently buried in 17th place in the Premier League with just two points after four matches, with two draws and two defeats. Liverpool sit eighth with six points after four matches, with one win and three draws. The Reds have still not lost a Premier League match.

Liverpool won 3-1 and knocked Tottenham out of the EFL Cup. Mac Allister, Gakpo and Szoboszlai scored the goals for the Reds, while Gallagher scored Spurs‘ only goal.

Liverpool vs. Tottenham: Player Ratings

The MVP goes to Mac Allister, as he not only scored a goal but also provided an assist and attempted the most shots in the match, with four.

Gakpo also deserves an honorable mention, as he scored a goal and provided an assist, and he had the most touches in the opponent’s box, with six. In Tottenham’s case, both Gallagher and Bergvall had a good match, but it was not enough.

Team

Player

Rating

Liverpool

Giorgi Mamardashvili

7

Liverpool

Jeremie Frimpong

7

Liverpool

Ronald Araujo

7

Liverpool

Joseph Gomez

6

Liverpool

Miloš Kerkez

7

Liverpool

Trey Nyoni

7

Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister (MVP)

9

Liverpool

Rio Ngumoha

7

Liverpool

James McConnell

6

Liverpool

Cody Gakpo

8

Liverpool

Lewis Koumas

6

Tottenham

Martin Dúbravka

5

Tottenham

Archie Gray

6

Tottenham

Tosin Adarabioyo

6

Tottenham

Marcos Senesi

6

Tottenham

Destiny Udogie

6

Tottenham

Rodrigo Bentancur

6

Tottenham

Lucas Bergvall

7

Tottenham

Mohammed Kudus

6

Tottenham

Conor Gallagher

7

Tottenham

Mathys Tel

6

Tottenham

Omar Marmoush

6

What’s Next for Liverpool and Tottenham?

Following this third-round Carabao Cup match, Liverpool will travel to Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the fifth matchweek of the Premier League on Sunday, Sept. 20.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will stay in London to host Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, for the fifth matchweek of the Premier League, with the clear objective of finally getting their first league win of the season.

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings as Reds Knock Spurs Out of the EFL Cup

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