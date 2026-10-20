Liverpool vs. Villarreal Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Liverpool host Villarreal at Anfield this Tuesday, October 20, for Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Andoni Iraola’s side sit fifth in the league phase standings with six points after two matches, with two wins. Meanwhile, the Spanish side sit 16th with three points after two matches, with one win and one loss.

Liverpool vs. Villarreal: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams enter this matchup with several key confirmed absences, particularly for the Premier League side.

Liverpool will be without Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Jeremy Frimpong (hamstring), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), and Giovanni Leoni (knee).

Aside from these absences, no other players are expected to be doubtful for this matchup, so Iraola should still be able to field a competitive starting lineup featuring players like Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak.

Villarreal, meanwhile, will miss Nicolás Pepe due to an eye problem and Tajon Buchanan with a hamstring injury.

Liverpool’s CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Villarreal: Alisson, Van Dijk, Jacquet, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Araujo, Gravenberch, Nyoni, Koumas, Ngumoha.

Villarreal’s CONFIRMED starting XI vs. Liverpool: Gulacsi, Mourino, Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona, Gueye, Comesana, Saliba, Moleiro, Buchanan, Mikautadze.

Liverpool vs. Villarreal: Teams Form & Latest Results

Liverpool enter this matchup in good form, with two wins and four victories in their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they beat Brentford 2-1 on October 17 after defeating LASK 6-3 on October 14.

On October 11, they suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester City after beating Bournemouth 1-0 on September 20 and defeating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 on September 15.

Liverpool’s leading scorer in the Premier League is currently Alexander Isak with five goals. Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo leads the team in assists with three. Other standout players include Florian Wirtz (2 assists) and Víctor Muñoz (2 goals).

Villarreal, meanwhile, have won three of their last five matches. In their most recent game, they drew 0-0 with Elche on October 17 after securing a surprise 3-1 victory over Napoli on October 13. On October 10, they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid after beating Levante 3-1 on September 20.

On September 17, they defeated Málaga 3-1. Villarreal’s leading La Liga scorer is currently Pape Gueye with three goals, followed by Alberto Moleiro and Nicolas Pepe with two each. Meanwhile, Alberto Moleiro leads the team in league assists with three.