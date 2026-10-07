Liverpool’s New Jacquet Problem Could Not Come at a Worse Time

Liverpool were easing toward the end of the international break when another injury concern landed. Jeremy Jacquet was left out of France’s 4-1 win over Belgium on Monday after suffering a strain to his left hamstring. France boss Zinedine Zidane described the 21-year-old as only “slightly injured,” explaining he’d had to manage the squad’s workload carefully after four matches in 11 days, but the timing could hardly be worse. Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday, October 11 in one of the most charged fixtures of the season, and Jacquet has started six of Liverpool’s seven matches this year alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool’s Jacquet Problem Creates a Defensive Headache

Jacquet started France’s previous two senior internationals, his first two caps, before being left out against Belgium. The French Football Federation confirmed the left-hamstring strain, and Zidane’s measured description gives Liverpool some reason for cautious optimism. The defender is returning to Merseyside for further assessment.

There’s a backstory here worth knowing. Liverpool agreed a reported £60 million deal for Jacquet back in February, while he was still at Rennes, only for him to suffer a serious shoulder injury days later that required surgery and ended his season early. He arrived at Anfield this summer anyway and has gone straight into the starting XI, forming one of the few settled pairings in a Liverpool side still searching for its best rhythm. The Reds have kept three consecutive Premier League clean sheets, which makes any disruption to that partnership more significant than a routine injury update.

Liverpool Have Options, But None Come Without Questions

The most obvious replacement is Ronald Araújo, brought in as defensive cover and already impressive in limited appearances. Joe Gomez offers another experienced alternative, while Giovanni Leoni is reportedly nearing a return after a long absence, though throwing him straight into a match of this magnitude would be a big ask. Iraola has choices, but none of them let him keep the exact pairing that had finally started to look reliable. Jacquet isn’t Liverpool’s only concern either, with Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo both also returning from international duty with issues of their own.

A Hostile Anfield Awaits Man City Regardless

This will also be City’s first match since being found guilty on 114 of 115 Premier League financial charges. City have formally appealed and no sanctions have been imposed yet, but the reaction at Anfield is expected to be intense. “If they want an understanding of how angry the game is going to be, then Anfield will tell them like you would never believe,” former Manchester United captain Gary Neville said recently. Merseyside Police have confirmed an “appropriate policing operation” will be in place. City arrive unbeaten through their opening Premier League games under Enzo Maresca, averaging 2.6 goals a match, and are expected to have Erling Haaland available despite his own recent scare on international duty with Norway.

Liverpool Need an Answer Before Sunday

There’s currently no confirmed timeframe for Jacquet’s recovery. Zidane’s comments suggest the issue could be relatively minor, so ruling him out entirely would be premature. Liverpool simply don’t yet know the full extent of the problem, only that they need to monitor it closely ahead of one of the biggest games of their season, against a City side already bracing for the loudest reception they’ve faced all year.