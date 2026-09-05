Modrić at 41: Legend Ends Retirement Speculation, Stays With Croatia

Luka Modrić continues to rewrite the rules of longevity in international soccer. On Saturday the Croatian Football Federation confirmed the AC Milan midfielder will be available for the upcoming UEFA Nations League campaign, putting to rest weeks of speculation that the soon-to-be 41-year-old had played his final match for the national team after the 2026 World Cup.

Why Modrić’s Decision Matters for Croatia’s Future

Modrić never issued a formal retirement announcement, but after Croatia’s Round-of-32 exit to Portugal, doubts about his international future grew quickly, especially with his 41st birthday landing just days before this new squad announcement. Instead, the captain told new head coach Slaven Bilić and federation president Marijan Kustić that he remains ready to continue. Bilić called the news something that “makes me extremely happy,” adding that he’s looking forward to working with his former player again after 14 years apart. Modrić sits on 202 caps, making him Croatia’s most-capped player in history by a wide margin.

A Fresh Milan Deal Signals He’s Not Slowing Down

Croatia’s early World Cup exit left real questions about the next generation of the national team, but Modrić’s continued presence buys the setup some much-needed continuity and leadership. He’s already extended his AC Milan contract through June 2027 on a reported net salary of €3.5 million, showing the same hunger that’s carried him through five World Cups and a Ballon d’Or. By all accounts, he simply feels he still has more to give while he’s fit enough to contribute.

What the Nations League Schedule Looks Like

Bilić will name the full squad Monday. Croatia open the campaign away to Czechia in Prague on September 26, then travel to Seville to face Spain three days later on September 29. October brings two home fixtures — England visits Rijeka on October 3, though that match will be played without fans due to a UEFA sanction stemming from crowd trouble during last year’s Nations League quarterfinal against France, and Spain comes to Split on October 6. Modrić has committed to the entire campaign provided his body holds up, immediately strengthening a side that has leaned on his vision and composure for nearly two decades.

A Career Without an Obvious Finish Line

Few players have sustained performance at the elite level into their forties the way Modrić has. His decision keeps one of the sport’s most elegant midfielders in the international conversation and gives an entire generation of younger Croatian players a living example of what professionalism at the highest level actually looks like. Whether this Nations League run turns out to be his true farewell remains genuinely unknown — but for now, the maestro isn’t ready to leave the stage.