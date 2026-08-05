Mallorca vs PSG Results Today: Club Friendly Live Score, Updates, Stats

RCD Mallorca hosted Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night in a high-profile pre-season friendly. The clash marked PSG’s first match since lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy in May and formed part of their condensed preparations for the new campaign.

With only two friendlies scheduled before the UEFA Super Cup, the game gave coach Luis Enrique an important opportunity to assess his squad. Mallorca, meanwhile, entered the contest unbeaten in pre-season and looking to continue their encouraging form after a summer of rebuilding. The fixture also represented the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

Mallorca vs PSG Team News and Match Context

Luis Enrique is working with a reshaped squad following the departures of Gonçalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani, while several players involved in international competitions were rested.

That shifted the spotlight to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who was expected to lead the attack as PSG continued preparations for the UEFA Super Cup against Aston Villa FC on August 12. PSG’s only other pre-season fixture will come against Manchester United FC.

Mallorca arrived with confidence after convincing pre-season victories over Al Fateh SC and Al Ittihad Club. Following relegation to Spain’s second division, the club is rebuilding after the departure of Vedat Muriqi.

New signings, including goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, were expected to use the match as a valuable test against the reigning European champions.