Manchester City Fans Will Hate Roy Keane’s Brutal FFP Sanctions Take

Roy Keane didn’t mince words after the Manchester City verdict was announced. Found guilty of 114 of the 115 Premier League financial rule breaches they were accused of, the Manchester club drew the ire of the former Manchester United legend.

Appearing on ITV before the England-Spain match, the pundit directly responded to Rodri, who had defended his former club’s successes.

“It was about time. This has obviously been going on for a long time. I don’t agree with what Rodri said about it. It was the club’s choice: they chose to cheat,” the Irishman declared, before calling for sanctions. “Whatever titles they’ve won in recent years, they deserve to be punished.”

Ian Wright, also a guest on the panel, shared this view. The former Arsenal striker emphasized the consequences of these infractions for other teams in the league.

“They may have shared all those memories and great moments together, but when you look at the teams that were chasing them and doing things properly, it’s not right,” he said.

Manchester City could now face several sanctions, ranging from a points deduction to a potential challenge to the titles they won between 2009 and 2018. Several Premier League clubs are also considering seeking financial compensation, while the Sky Blues chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, reiterated that the proceedings are not yet over.

What Is the Situation With Manchester City?

This international break is anything but restful for Manchester City. On Friday, the English club was found guilty on almost all 115 Financial Fair Play counts.

The Athletic dropped the bombshell, and other media outlets later confirmed it. Afterward, Etihad Stadium residents shared their initial reactions in an interview with Sky Sports.

“The Premier League’s proceedings are ongoing, with some important elements still to be finalized, and are subject to strict confidentiality. As such, Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the statement the club issued in February 2023. The club has scrupulously adhered to the established procedure for the past eight years, based on the principle that the Premier League board and management would act as an independent, impartial, and fair regulatory authority, free from partisan influence.”

This weekend, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak published a letter to the fans, who are understandably very worried with this Damocles’ sword hanging over the club.

“I have been part of this club for 18 years. I have had the privilege of being with you at the Etihad, Wembley, and Istanbul. This club means a lot to me, and you have shown me, time and time again, just how much Manchester City means to you. That is why I am writing to you today (…) Following the news reported by the media on Friday, many of you probably spent your evening answering questions and messages from friends, family, and colleagues. Me too. Here is what I told my family: the Premier League process still has a long way to go, and our confidence and determination to prove the club’s innocence are just as strong as they were at the beginning of this matter.”