Manchester City took a big swing this season by landing Argentine star Enzo Fernandez. The £125 million transfer has been met with mixed reactions amid the talented midfielder’s antics.

On the one hand, there’s a 25-year-old with world-class pedigree. He’s been to two World Cup finals, playing a key role in winning one of them, and being sent off in the other.

On the other hand, there’s the bad boy whose antics left his squad shorthanded on the world’s biggest stage. His public persona has taken so much flak that it has put Manchester City in a bind. And Enzo Fernandez has become a problem that money just can’t fix.

It’s become a fine PR needle that the club will have to navigate carefully.

That’s what digital PR specialist at casinos.com Euan Jones thinks. In speaking to Heavy, Jones described the Fernandez issue as a delicate one for the Manchester City fanbase, one that might not sit well this season.

“The signing of Enzo Fernandez will be a tricky PR needle to thread for City, because a chunk of their own fanbase will still remember exactly how Fernández celebrated knocking England out this summer, ears cupped, mocking England’s own anthem back at their own fans.”

Yes, the antics following Argentina’s win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals will still be fresh in fans’ minds.

So, it now seems ironic that the player who sank England will now return to take over the hearts of a fanbase that won’t soon forget his on and off-the-pitch antics.

There Is a Way Fans Can Get Over Enzo Fernandez’s Baggage

Unfortunately, the price tag Manchester City paid for Enzo Fernandez does not come with a pristine star. The midfielder comes with his share of baggage from his days at Chelsea.

As The Athletic noted in a feature, accounts of Fernandez’s personality and disposition vary from person to person. Nevertheless, the baggage is there. That’s why Jones drilled down on this point, making it clear that Fernandez will need to do one thing to help fans put his bad rap behind him: Win.

“A £125m price tag and a new badge won’t erase that overnight, but it does give supporters a reason to actively want to move past it, as well as giving the papers something new about him to focus on. Nobody boos their own record signing for long once the shirt’s on and he’s delivering on the pitch. Silverware has a way of rewriting memory faster than any apology could; after a few months of him winning games in his new colours, City fans might start to feel like this summer is someone else’s grudge to carry.”

And yes, Manchester City winning is the antidote to everything that ails Enzo Fernandez.

Manchester City Made a Bet It Hopes Will Pay Off

In the end, there is no question that Manchester City made a bet it hopes will pay off. The record transfer is one that fans hope will translate to wins on the pitch.

There really is no other way around it. Enzo Fernandez has to pay off. Considering his track record, there’s a pretty good chance he’ll be good from the start.

And it seems that fans will have to take the good with the bad. As long as the Argentine international keeps the sometimes reprehensible behavior in check, Manchester City fans will be forgiving, so long as he wins when it matters most.