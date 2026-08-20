Manchester City’s Maresca Era Opens Under Pressure After Injury-Hit Community Shield Rout

Enzo Maresca wanted to make a statement in his first game in charge of Manchester City. Instead, he got a 3-0 Community Shield beating from Arsenal and a walking wounded list heading into Sunday’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth. Not exactly the debut he had in mind.

Jeremy Doku Ruled Out for Weeks After Recurring Calf Injury in Community Shield

The most damaging blow is to Jeremy Doku. The Belgian winger started against Arsenal but didn’t come back out for the second half, replaced by Jack Grealish after aggravating a calf issue that first flared up during Belgium’s World Cup run. He’s officially expected to miss the Bournemouth match, and reports out of Belgium suggest it could keep him out for several weeks — a rough way to start a new manager’s first league campaign, especially with Doku’s pace and directness exactly the kind of thing City will miss against a well-organized Bournemouth side.

A Few More Names to Watch

Doku isn’t the only worry. Matheus Nunes was named among the substitutes for the Community Shield but pulled out during the warm-up and was seen being consoled by club physios on his way off — the exact issue hasn’t been made public, just labeled muscular, and his availability for Sunday is uncertain. Omar Marmoush took a knock late in the game after an awkward landing, though the early word from Maresca afterward was that he looked fine, and he’s trending toward being available. Savinho, meanwhile, missed the Community Shield entirely with illness and is still being monitored day to day.

Maresca Already Facing Pressure to Deliver After Guardiola

None of this should sink City on its own — this is still a squad with Erling Haaland leading the line and plenty of proven depth to call on. A club with City’s resources, however, isn’t supposed to open a new era with a beatdown and hopefully not have a treatment table full of question marks. Every new manager gets judged hardest in the first few weeks, and Maresca now has to make his opening lineup call at the Etihad without one of his most dangerous attacking options, possibly without Nunes’s versatility off the bench, and with a group still shaking off a rough Sunday.

What to Expect Sunday

Bournemouth arrive at the Etihad with their own injury worries and suspension issues, which may take some pressure off City’s depleted group. Even so, Maresca will want as many key names available as possible for a fixture that sets the tone for his tenure. Expect Grealish and Phil Foden to see extra minutes out wide with Doku sidelined, and final word on Nunes, Marmoush, and Savinho likely to come out of the pre-match press conference or team news closer to kickoff.