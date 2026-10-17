Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

Manchester City host Ipswich Town at the Etihad Stadium this Saturday, October 17, for Matchday 7 of the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s side arrive as the outright league leaders with 18 points after six matches and a perfect record of six wins.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town have done well and sit 10th with nine points after six matches, with three wins and three losses.

Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town: Team News & Starting Lineups

Both teams have positive news heading into this matchup, with no reported absences or doubtful players.

As a result, Maresca will likely start Donnarumma in goal, backed by a back four of Nunes, Dias, Guehi, and O’Reilly. Anderson and Fernández would anchor the midfield, while Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, and Haaland would lead the attack.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town could line up with Walton in goal and Owatara, O’Shea, Diop, and Davis at the back. Palacios and Lukic would lead the midfield, with Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke, and Emersonn as attacking options.

Manchester City’s predicted starting XI vs. Ipswich Town: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Ipswich Town’s predicted starting XI vs. Manchester City: Walton; Ouattara O’Shea, Diop, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke; Emersonn.

Manchester City vs. Ipswich Town: Teams Form & Latest Results

Manchester City were on a perfect run, but Paris Saint-Germain ended it with a 4-2 UEFA Champions League win on October 14, taking a 3-0 first-half lead. Nevertheless, the Citizens had won four of their previous five matches before the shock defeat to PSG.

They beat Liverpool 3-0 on October 11 after defeating Sunderland 5-3 on September 20. On September 17, they thrashed Norwich City 5-0 after beating Manchester United 1-0 on September 13.

Currently, Manchester City’s leading scorer in the Premier League is Erling Haaland with six goals, while Antoine Semenyo and Josko Gvardiol lead the team in assists with three each. Ryan Cherki also stands out with four goals and two assists, while Semenyo has also scored twice.

Ipswich Town, meanwhile, have won two of their last five matches. In their most recent outing, they beat Fulham 2-1 after losing 1-0 to Everton on September 19. On September 15, they lost 4-2 to Arsenal after beating Crystal Palace 3-2 on September 12. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Liverpool on September 4.

Currently, Ipswich Town’s leading scorers in the Premier League are Emersonn and Leif Davis, with two goals each. Their leading assist provider is Julio Enciso with two.