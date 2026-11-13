Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Down in Tears During USMNT Farewell

Mauricio Pochettino experienced an emotional moment during his farewell news conference with the United States national team, after his arrival at Manchester United was confirmed.

The Argentine coach couldn’t hold back tears as he spoke about the end of his time with the U.S. side, for which he said he has a special affection.

Pochettino: Leaving the USMNT Was ‘the Most Difficult Decision’ of His Career

The coach acknowledged that leaving the USMNT project represented the most difficult decision of his career, as he had built a close relationship with the players and federation officials.

However, the chance to take over one of England’s most important clubs ultimately convinced him to accept the challenge.

During his appearance, the Argentine recalled how special his experience at the helm of the U.S. national team had been and made clear that his departure was not related to a bad relationship with the federation, but to an opportunity he could hardly turn down.

Pochettino said he first contacted Manchester United representatives the Sunday before his announcement.

Although he acknowledged the decision was complicated, he said his previous statements about his commitment to the United States were completely sincere.

Before joining his new team, the coach still has pending commitments with the USMNT. He will manage the two Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matches against Haiti, scheduled for this Saturday in Miami and next Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Manchester United confirmed the Argentine’s appointment as their new coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract that will tie him to the club until June 2029.

Pochettino will arrive to replace Michael Carrick, who was dismissed after the Red Devils’ difficult start to the season. The team is in the Premier League relegation zone, so the Argentine will be responsible for turning the sporting situation around.

To finalize his departure, Manchester United reached an agreement with the U.S. Soccer Federation and triggered the release clause in his contract, estimated at around £ 7 million.

The move is striking because Pochettino recently renewed his contract with the United States until 2030, intending to lead the team through the next World Cup.