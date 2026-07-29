Mauricio Pochettino’s Future with USMNT Receives Promising Update

Following the United States’ exit from the 2026 World Cup, there were questions surrounding head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s future with the team.

But now, things have become a lot clearer.

The Athletic reports that a deal between U.S. Soccer and Mauricio Pochettino is “close,” but isn’t done just yet. However, talks between both sides have “continued and progressed,” but “financial terms and what remains unsorted amid the current discussions are not yet known.”

It was Telemundo broadcaster Andres Cantor who first reported on Tuesday, July 28, that a renewal was close.

The outlet previously reported that the United States Soccer Federation gave Mauricio Pochettino a proposal to extend through a second World Cup cycle, which would allow for his contract to run through 2030. The offer was made to Pochettino before the start of the tournament this past summer.

How Far Did The US Make It In The 2026 World Cup?

The United States had quite the run in the 2026 World Cup, dominating in the Group stage to win the group over Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey. And with that, they went on to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. But, things fell apart in the Round of 16 when the USA faced off against Belgium, ultimately losing 4-1.

“Right now, it’s about resting a little bit, to think, have conversations with the federation to see what the decision is. I’m so happy,” Pochettino said in his postgame press conference after the loss to Belgium. “We’ve built a very good relationship.”

And since the loss, the US has not been shy about their intentions to extend Pochettino.

“From a men’s national team coaching standpoint, we’re in active discussions with Mauricio and staff about the future,” U.S. Soccer CEO JT Batson said. “We all share a belief that the best days of U.S. Soccer are ahead of us, and they’re excited about the opportunity to impact soccer at all levels in every community.”

Fans React To The News

Some were in favor of this move by the United States.

“He should stay there, he has them playing some good football,” one person wrote.

“He deserves it, the USA where playing some nice football at the world Cup, specifically that first match against Paraguay,” another person commented.

“Keeping Pochettino is 100% the right decision after the beautiful style of play we saw from them in the just finished World Cup. He completely transformed the squad’s tactical identity in a short span of time, and giving him until 2030 means the project is only going to get stronger,” someone posted.

However, others questioned it.

“Long-term deals don’t guarantee progress USMNT still lacks a clear identity on the pitch,” one person expressed.

“Po getting to extend reign? What happened to getting better head coach with versatility? I’m flabbergasted though,” another person stated.