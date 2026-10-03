Messi Has Arrived: The Final Countdown to Argentina’s Goodbye Begins

Lionel Messi touched down in Rosario on Friday morning, and with that quiet landing the final chapter of one of soccer’s greatest stories officially began. The Inter Miami star arrived from Fort Lauderdale on a private jet with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, their three sons and his mother, Celia Cuccittini, before heading to the family home in Funes. Now, with his final Argentina appearance only days away, the countdown is real. In the emotional landscape of international soccer, few moments feel this significant. Messi has arrived for his Argentina farewell.

Messi Returns to Argentina for His Farewell

The arrival was low-key by Messi standards, but the significance was unmistakable. Messi announced in August that he was retiring from international soccer after the 2026 World Cup, saying he had given everything he had to the national team. Argentina subsequently arranged one final appearance so its captain could receive a proper farewell in front of his home fans.

On Tuesday, October 6, Argentina will face Benin in a friendly at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. local time, 7 p.m. ET or 1:00am CET. The match has been built around Messi’s farewell rather than being treated as an ordinary international friendly, with tickets selling out in less than two hours. A special Argentina jersey has also been created for the occasion, while members of the country’s 2022 World Cup-winning squad have been invited to take part in the celebration.

The Weight of Messi’s Final Argentina Game

Messi has given Argentina more than two decades of unforgettable moments. He debuted for the senior national team in 2005, endured years of criticism and near-misses, and then finally turned heartbreak into an extraordinary run of success. Copa América titles, the Finalissima and, most importantly, the 2022 World Cup transformed the story of Messi and Argentina forever.

He will leave the national team as its record goalscorer and record appearance holder, with 125 goals in 207 games. FIFA describes Tuesday’s match as his final appearance for Argentina, while the farewell also closes the book on a 21-year international career.

Choosing the Monumental for the goodbye feels fitting. It is one of the most important stages in Argentine soccer, and facing Benin allows the night to be centered on celebration rather than the pressure of a major competitive match. Messi, however, has never been particularly good at treating any appearance as just another game.

From Rosario to the Final Walk

The journey from South Florida to Rosario this week carries a full-circle feeling. Messi has lived outside Argentina for most of his adult life, yet Rosario has remained central to his identity. Returning to his hometown before joining Lionel Scaloni’s squad in Buenos Aires makes the farewell feel even more personal.

He is expected to have only a limited amount of time with his international teammates before Tuesday’s match, with Argentina’s farewell plans now moving into their final stage. For fans, Messi’s arrival means the inevitable is no longer somewhere in the distance. The tributes, the videos, the memories and the final walk onto the Monumental pitch are now only days away. When Messi steps onto that field Tuesday night, Argentina will say goodbye to the player who helped redefine its footballing history.

The plane has landed. The countdown is real. Lionel Messi is home for one last dance in the Albiceleste.