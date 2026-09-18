Is Michael Carrick Already on Borrowed Time at Manchester United?

Michael Carrick is facing the first real storm of his permanent reign at Manchester United, and the noise around Old Trafford is growing louder by the day. After a dismal start to the season that has already produced boos from the home crowd, the question is no longer whispered — it’s being asked openly: how much longer does he have?

Not The Start Manchester United Envisioned Coming Into The Season

United have taken just four points from their opening four Premier League matches, with defeats already to Hull City and a controversial home loss to 10-man Manchester City. Then came Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup humiliation against Brighton, when the Red Devils threw away a 2-0 lead inside the first ten minutes — goals from Shea Lacey and Mason Mount — only to collapse and lose 3-2. The scoreline carries an eerie symmetry: it’s the exact same 3-2 defeat United suffered against Tottenham back in 1976, the last time they’d blown a two-goal home lead. In the 50 years between those two results, United had won 143 of their 145 matches when leading 2-0 at home. That streak is now gone. It also marks the second straight year United have exited the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle. Carrick’s excellent caretaker spell last season, which delivered Champions League qualification and plenty of goodwill after replacing Rúben Amorim, is being spent quickly.

Club Stance vs. Growing Pressure

Publicly, the club is standing by its man for now, though reports of internal due diligence on potential successors are already circulating — in modern football, that’s rarely a comforting sign regardless of how firmly a club states its support in public.

Carrick himself insists he’s unfazed. “I don’t feel under pressure,” he said after the Brighton defeat, adding that the criticism “doesn’t bother me one bit.” He did take full responsibility for the collapse itself, telling reporters, “We can’t accept that as a group. I take responsibility for it. I totally understand the feelings of the supporters.” Whether that calm is strength or denial will be tested in the coming weeks. Adding to a genuinely rough week at Old Trafford, 15-year-old academy prospect JJ Gabriel also made headlines by signaling he wants to leave the club, just a day before the Brighton meltdown.

Who Could Replace Carrick?

Bookmakers have already moved. Eddie Howe has emerged as the clear favorite at 15/8 should United make a change, followed by current England manager Thomas Tuchel at 3/1 and Julian Nagelsmann at 5/1. Antonio Conte (10/1) and Gareth Southgate (14/1) — a manager United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly long admired — round out the more realistic options, with internal candidate Darren Fletcher a distant longshot at 20/1. The fact that next-manager odds are being discussed so early in the season underlines just how quickly the narrative has shifted. Carrick himself has pointed to specific squad gaps as part of the problem, telling TEAMtalk that forward and left-back reinforcements were needed over the summer but never arrived.

The Coming Fixtures Will Decide Carrick’s Fate

There’s no time to regroup quietly. United travel to Fulham this weekend before the international break, and the run that follows is brutal: Tottenham at home, Atlético Madrid away, and Leeds United away among the toughest of the bunch. Another poor run and the conversation will move from speculation to something much closer to inevitable.

Carrick was appointed because he stabilized a chaotic club and restored belief. Right now, that belief is fading fast. Manchester United have been here before with other managers — the difference this time is how quickly the pressure has arrived. For a club that claimed it wanted stability above all else, this early-season turbulence is already testing that resolve.